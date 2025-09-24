Diwali Bonus For Railway Employees 2025: Cabinet Likely To Approve DA Hike Today, Says Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceDiwali Bonus For Railway Employees 2025: Cabinet Likely To Approve DA Hike Today, Says Report

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With Diwali just around the corner, the Union Cabinet is expected to give the nod for a significant bonus for railway employees today. Citing government sources, CNBC Aawaz reported that the approval is likely under the Productivity-Linked Bonus (PLB) scheme, aimed at rewarding employees based on performance and productivity metrics. This announcement comes as part of a broader effort to boost morale among the workforce ahead of the festive season.

According to the reports, the Cabinet has taken a positive decision regarding the PLB for railway staff. The scheme, which links bonuses to the productivity of the employees, has been a long-standing incentive within the Indian Railways.

If approved, this bonus will provide additional financial support to thousands of railway employees nationwide. The PLB is designed to recognise employees’ efforts and can be a significant financial boost during the festive season.

Reports indicate that the Cabinet’s decision has been welcomed within the ministry, and preparations are underway to ensure the timely disbursal of the bonuses before Diwali.

(This is a developing story)

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
