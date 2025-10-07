Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessOil Markets Stable As OPEC+ Avoids Large November Output Surge

Oil Markets Stable As OPEC+ Avoids Large November Output Surge

With supply discipline and geopolitical risks both shaping the market narrative, traders are now watching demand recovery trends closely.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Oil prices continued to edge higher on Tuesday, supported by a smaller-than-expected production increase from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). 

The decision eased market concerns over a potential supply glut in the coming months, reported Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose by 23 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $65.70 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 21 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to trade at $61.90, near 9:30 AM. Both benchmarks gained over 1 per cent in the previous session after OPEC+ announced a collective production rise of 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) starting November.

Market Reacts to OPEC+ Caution

The modest output increase came as a surprise to traders who had anticipated a more aggressive hike. Analysts said the restrained move signalled that OPEC+ remains cautious about flooding the market, especially with forecasts of a supply surplus in the fourth quarter and into next year.

“Brent had fallen by around $5 per barrel last week in response to earlier expectations of a larger supply boost, so this mild rebound seems reasonable,” said Anh Pham, Senior Analyst at LSEG. “For now, the market still appears capable of accommodating the extra volume, and we have yet to see a shift into contango at the front of the curve,” he added.

According to ING analysts, the decision underlines OPEC+’s strategy to strike a balance between supporting prices and maintaining market stability. The group has raised its output targets by more than 2.7 million bpd this year, roughly 2.5 per cent of global demand.

Geopolitical Uncertainty Adds to Price Support

Geopolitical tensions have also contributed to keeping oil prices supported. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has created uncertainty over Russian crude supplies. In a further blow, Russia’s Kirishi oil refinery halted its key distillation unit (CDU-6) after a drone strike on 4 October caused a fire. Industry sources said recovery may take around a month.

Despite these developments, analysts remain cautious. While supply constraints have lent some stability, rising output from both OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers continues to pressure prices. A potential slowdown in global demand, partly triggered by weak economic growth and ongoing US trade tariffs, could further add to the surplus outlook.

With supply discipline and geopolitical risks both shaping the market narrative, traders are now watching demand recovery trends closely. As OPEC+ signals a careful return of output and global growth forecasts remain mixed, oil prices could stay range-bound in the near term, with volatility likely to persist amid shifting economic and political developments.

Also read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Crude Brent Oil Markets
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
India
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Popular Singer Maithili Thakur Sparks Speculation Of Entering Bihar Politics
Breaking: Early Winter Hits Kashmir As Sonmarg, Anantnag And Pahalgam See First Snowfall
Breaking: Bihar Faces Heavy Rain, Floods, Violence And Road Accidents Ahead Of Elections
Breaking: Pawan Singh And Wife Jyoti In Public Feud Amid Bihar Polls Ticket Battle
Breaking: Opinion Poll Shows NDA Headed For Majority In Bihar; Lalu Slams Survey
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget