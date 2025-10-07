Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, continues to depend heavily on imports, with recycled gold forming only a minor share of overall supply. Because bullion is priced in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influences how much Indian buyers pay for gold.

At home, domestic gold prices generally exceed international rates, largely due to import duties, GST, and various state-level levies that make both jewellery and bullion more costly.

On the global front, gold prices are shaped by movements in bond yields, central bank policies, and shifts in economic sentiment. The metal’s enduring safe-haven status ensures steady demand during periods of financial market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, as investors seek stability amid global headwinds.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,200 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,207 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,200 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,218 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,207 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,207 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,200 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,207 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).