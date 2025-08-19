Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch, Apple Ramps Up Exports From India To Record High

With the global tech community anticipating the upcoming iPhone 17 series launch, Apple’s India story is growing even stronger. The company has posted record growth in exports from the country, underscoring New Delhi’s growing role in Apple’s global supply chain.

iPhone Exports Surge Nearly 63%

According to the latest industry data, Apple’s iPhone exports from India touched $7.5 billion during April–July this year, a sharp jump of almost 63 per cent compared with $4.6 billion in the same period of FY25.

Overall smartphone exports also reached a new milestone of $10 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal, up 52 per cent from $6.4 billion a year earlier, reported IANS.

The momentum was especially visible in Q1 FY26, when India recorded smartphone exports worth $7.72 billion, marking a 58 per cent rise from $4.9 billion in the April–June quarter of the previous year. Within this, Apple alone contributed $6 billion through its contract manufacturers, an 82 per cent year-on-year increase, industry estimates suggest.

Foxconn Expands Footprint in Bengaluru

Adding to this surge, Taiwanese major Foxconn – Apple’s long-time partner – has started manufacturing the iPhone 17 at its newly established factory in Bengaluru. This facility, set up with an investment of nearly $2.8 billion (about Rs 25,000 crore), is now Foxconn’s second-largest iPhone plant outside China.

The factory’s launch is being seen as a crucial step in Apple’s strategy to reduce overdependence on China and broaden its production base. It also signals how seriously Apple is betting on India as a hub for future smartphone manufacturing.

Production Scale-Up in India

Apple’s production plans further highlight this commitment. The company is aiming to scale up iPhone output to around 60 million units in 2025-26, compared with 35–40 million units in FY25. In the year ending March 31, 2025, Apple manufactured 60 per cent more iPhones in India, with a total production value estimated at $22 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently reinforced India’s growing role, stating during the company’s July 31 financial results that “a majority of iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 were made in India.”

Boost for ‘Make in India’

Apple’s expansion aligns with India’s larger push under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Electronics production in the country has surged from $31 billion in 2014-15 to $133 billion in 2024-25. Exports from the electronics sector alone grew by more than 47 per cent in Q1 FY26 compared with the same quarter last year.

As Apple eyes the launch of its iPhone 17 series, the company’s growing export footprint in India not only strengthens its global supply chain but also places the country firmly on the map as a major electronics manufacturing powerhouse.