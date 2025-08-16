Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NHAI Launches FASTag Annual Pass, 1.4 Lakh Users Sign Up On Day One

NHAI Launches FASTag Annual Pass, 1.4 Lakh Users Sign Up On Day One

Around 20,000–25,000 concurrent users are using Rajmargyatra App at any point of time and annual pass users are receiving SMS messages for zero deduction of toll fee, according to the NHAI.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully implemented the ‘FASTag Annual Pass’ facility at about 1,150 toll plazas on National Highways and Expressways across the country.

The annual pass has received an overwhelming response from the National Highway users, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Till 7 p.m. on the first day of implementation on August 15, around 1.4 lakh users purchased and activated the annual pass and around 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas.

Around 20,000–25,000 concurrent users are using Rajmargyatra App at any point of time and annual pass users are receiving SMS messages for zero deduction of toll fee, according to the NHAI.

“NHAI officials and Nodal officers have been appointed on each toll plaza to ensure a smooth travel experience for the pass users. NHAI is addressing queries of the pass users through various channels. Also, to address the grievances of pass users, 1033 National Highway Helpline has been further strengthened with the addition of over 100 executives,” said the highways authority.

Providing a seamless and economical travel option to the National Highway users, the FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.

The FASTag Annual Pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time fee payment through Rajmargyatra App or NHAI website.

With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country.

The introduction of the Annual Pass facility will not only enhance the FASTag user experience but will also make journeys on the National Highways and Expressways more economical and seamless, said the ministry.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
