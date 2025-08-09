New US Tariffs Could Open New Bilateral Trade Avenues: Brazilian Envoy

Following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a steep 50 per cent tariff on imports from India and Brazil, Brazilian Ambassador to India Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega has highlighted the close coordination between the two nations in addressing the fallout.

Speaking to IANS, Da Nobrega noted that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over an hour on Thursday. “They discussed the prospects of our bilateral relations amid this uncertain economic environment. The global trade outlook has become uncertain due to these unilateral measures,” he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 50% tariff on India and Brazil, Brazilian Ambassador to India Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega says, "I think the comments were made by President Lula when he spoke with Prime Minister Modi yesterday. They… pic.twitter.com/T3zLH3J4fe — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2025

The ambassador stressed that the talks focused on finding ways to transform the current headwinds into growth avenues. “The conversation focused on how to turn these challenges into new opportunities for our bilateral relations,” he added, indicating that areas such as agricultural trade, energy cooperation, and joint ventures could gain momentum.

BRICS Summit

He also spoke about PM Modi’s visit to Brazil during the BRICS summit. “It was a historic visit, being the first state visit in over 20 years, if I’m not mistaken. The visit had a significant impact, evident from extensive media coverage in Brazil. The decisions taken during the visit led to the issuance of a very substantial joint statement,” he noted.

Brazilian Ambassador to India Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega, when asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in India’s redevelopment, remarked, “It’s not up to Brazil to judge India, but what we have seen in the last 10 years is truly fantastic development, growth and social progress. However, it is not for Brazil to pass judgment, of course."