Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K variants have continued their upward momentum, reinforcing the metal’s reputation as a reliable store of value. Amid persistent economic uncertainty and market volatility, gold remains a preferred investment for individuals seeking financial safety and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Rate Today (August 9): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,460 in Delhi, Rs 9,445 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,450 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand, with recycled gold making up only a minimal share. As global gold prices are quoted in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence the metal’s value in Indian markets.
Beyond currency movements, several domestic factors play a role in determining gold prices, including customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies. Long regarded as a dependable safe-haven asset, gold tends to see increased investor interest during periods of economic uncertainty or heightened inflation. However, its pricing remains closely linked to global triggers such as shifts in bond yields and major macroeconomic developments.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,450 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,309 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,450 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,309 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,460 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,319 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
