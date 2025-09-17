Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On PM Modi's Birthday, Ramdev To Announce Three Major National Service Initiatives

On PM Modi’s Birthday, Ramdev To Announce Three Major National Service Initiatives

Patanjali has extended greetings to PM Modi, praising him for giving India “commendable leadership and a proud place on the global stage."

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 03:18 PM (IST)

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Acharya Balkrishna will hold a press conference in Delhi today to announce a unique nationwide initiative.

Patanjali has extended greetings to PM Modi, praising him for giving India “commendable leadership and a proud place on the global stage.” The company said, “On this significant day, Patanjali Yogpeeth will unveil three major national service initiatives that will set new milestones in education, healthcare, and promotion of swadeshi.” The announcement will be made at 3:30 PM at the Constitution Club in the Deputy Speaker Hall.

What Are the Three Initiatives?

PM Pratibha Award: Patanjali will honour meritorious students across all districts of India. Students securing the top three ranks in Class 10 and Class 12 exams under CBSE, state boards, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will each receive a cash award of Rs 50,000. The initiative aims to encourage academic excellence.

Health and Wellness Camps: To promote accessible healthcare and yoga awareness, 750 free medical check-up and wellness camps will be held across the country. These camps will focus on bringing preventive health services closer to the people.

Swadeshi Camps: In another large-scale effort, Patanjali will organise free medicine distribution camps at 750 locations nationwide. These will include treatment support for chronic liver ailments such as fatty liver and cirrhosis. The initiative will also highlight the role of swadeshi in building a self-reliant India and showcase the country’s growing influence in shaping a new world order.

Patanjali emphasised that these efforts will be particularly beneficial for people battling severe health conditions, while also strengthening the nation’s commitment to education, healthcare, and indigenous growth.

[Disclaimer: ABP and/or ABP LIVE do not endorse/ subscribe to the views expressed herein. We shall not be in any manner be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to all that is stated in the said Article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations, etc., stated/featured in the said Article. Accordingly, viewer discretion is strictly advised.]

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Ramdev NARENDRA MODI
Read more
Advertisement

