Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsSensex Tanks Over 350 Points, Nifty Tests 25,600 As Sentiment Turns Negative In Dalal Street

Sensex Tanks Over 350 Points, Nifty Tests 25,600 As Sentiment Turns Negative In Dalal Street

The subdued pre-open trend follows a firm close in the previous session, when domestic equities ended higher on improved global sentiment.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian equity markets looked set for a mildly negative start on Tuesday, with benchmark indices trading lower in the pre-open session after Monday’s rally, as investors assess global cues and institutional flows. A major selloff across tech stocks and IT indices dragged down the sentiment prevalent across the markets.

The BSE benchmark rang the opening bell near 82,900, crashing more than 350 points, while the Nifty50 tested 25,600, taking a hit of a little over 100 points, around 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, the early gainers included Tata Steel, PowerGrid, L&T, NTPC, and SBI. On the other hand, the laggards included Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Eternal, and Bharti Airtel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 tanked 0.83 per cent. Sectorally, the IT index crashed 2.47 per cent, followed by a 1.54 per cent downfall in the Midsmall IT & Telecom index.

Notably, in the pre-open hour around 9:08 AM, the Sensex was at 83,058.68, down 235.98 points, and the Nifty stood at 25,641.80, lower by 71.20 points or 0.28 per cent, indicating a cautious opening. The subdued pre-open trend follows a firm close in the previous session, when domestic equities ended higher on improved global sentiment.

Markets On Monday Rally On US Tariff Relief

On Monday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced, supported by gains in PSU banks, auto and financial stocks after the US Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s sweeping reciprocal tariff policy.

The Sensex soared close to 500 points to settle at 83,294.66. During the session, the index climbed as much as 671.44 points, or 0.81 per cent, to touch an intra-day high of 83,486.15.

The Nifty gained 141.75 points to close at 25,713. Intra-day, it surged 200.20 points, or 0.78 per cent, to hit 25,771.45.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Ltd, said the US Supreme Court’s ruling against Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy was welcomed by domestic markets. However, investors are awaiting further clarity on the US administration’s revised strategy and the possibility of renegotiations by other countries.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity markets perform on Tuesday morning?

Indian equity markets were set for a mildly negative start on Tuesday, with benchmark indices trading lower in the pre-open session. The BSE benchmark opened lower, and the Nifty50 also saw a dip.

What caused the negative sentiment in the market on Tuesday?

A major selloff across tech stocks and IT indices dragged down the market sentiment on Tuesday. The IT index saw a significant downfall.

Which stocks were early gainers and laggards on the Sensex on Tuesday?

Early gainers on the 30-share Sensex included Tata Steel, PowerGrid, L&T, NTPC, and SBI. Laggards included Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Eternal, and Bharti Airtel.

What led to the market rally on Monday?

On Monday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced due to gains in PSU banks, auto, and financial stocks. This rally was supported by the US Supreme Court striking down a reciprocal tariff policy.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today GIFT Nifty US Tariffs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Sensex Tanks Over 350 Points, Nifty Tests 25,600 As Sentiment Turns Negative In Dalal Street
Sensex Tanks Over 350 Points, Nifty Tests 25,600 As Sentiment Turns Negative In Dalal Street
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Closes Monday Session Firmly, Sensex About 500 Points Up, Nifty Over 25,700
Dalal Street Closes Monday Session Firmly, Sensex About 500 Points Up, Nifty Over 25,700
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Chases Away Monday Blues, Sensex Over 250 Points Up, Nifty Crosses 25,600
Dalal Street Chases Away Monday Blues, Sensex Over 250 Points Up, Nifty Crosses 25,600
Mutual Funds
Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex, Nifty Slide Over 1%
Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex, Nifty Slide Over 1%
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget