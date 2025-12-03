Meesho IPO Sees Full Subscription on Opening Day — Should You Apply? GMP & Details Here

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





E-commerce platform Meesho opened its initial public offering (IPO) today, drawing strong interest from investors. The launch comes as India’s value-driven e-commerce segment gains momentum, with consumers gravitating toward lower-ticket purchases, unbranded products and regional sellers, which are categories where Meesho has built a dominant presence.

Meesho IPO: User Growth And Market Position

The platform’s annual transacting user base expanded 46 per cent between FY23 and FY25, outperforming India’s overall e-commerce shopper growth of 11–20 per cent during the same period. In FY25 alone, 10.9 crore users shopped on Meesho, with 17.4 crore coming from outside the top eight metros.

Meesho IPO: Valuation And Financial Highlights

Analysts note that Meesho’s valuation, approximately 5x FY25 revenues, remains aggressive yet consistent with its rapid expansion in the value e-commerce space. The company’s logistics arm, Valmo, continues to be a key driver of operational efficiency, coordinating multiple last-mile partners and lowering fulfilment costs.

Contribution margins have risen by 200 basis points over two years to 4.9 per cent, supported by an increase in prepaid orders and Valmo-led efficiencies, according to ET.

Meesho IPO: Key Details

IPO Date

The public issue is open from December 3 to December 5, 2025.

IPO Price Band

Meesho has set a price band of Rs 105– Rs 111 per share.

IPO Size

The company aims to raise Rs 5,421 crore, including Rs 4,250 crore in fresh equity and Rs 1,171.20 crore via an offer for sale. At the upper end of the band, Meesho’s valuation stands at Rs 50,096 crore.

Meesho IPO: Lot Size And Minimum Investment

Applications must be placed in lots of 135 shares.

Retail investors need a minimum outlay of Rs 14,985 for one lot.

IPO Allotment And Listing Timeline

The IPO's allotment will be finalized on December 8 and the shares will be credited to the subscribers' demat accounts on December 9.

The listing date for the IPO on BSE and NSE is December 10.

Meesho IPO: Registrar And Lead Managers

KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue and the IPO is managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital and Citigroup Global Markets India.

Meesho IPO: Latest Grey Market Premium

The issue is supported by a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 51, reflecting a 45.94 per cent upside over the upper price band and signalling strong investor sentiment ahead of listing.

All investments should be made after studying all these factors and company financials.

