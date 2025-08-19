Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBig Boost For Rajasthan: Centre Sanctions Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport Project Worth Rs 1,507 Crore

Big Boost For Rajasthan: Centre Sanctions Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport Project Worth Rs 1,507 Crore

Kota, situated on the banks of the Chambal River, is recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. In addition, Kota is renowned as the Educational Coaching Hub of India.

By : ANI | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 03:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the proposal of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of the Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi (Rajasthan) at an estimated cost of Rs 1507.00 Crore.

Kota, situated on the banks of the Chambal River, is recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. In addition, Kota is renowned as the Educational Coaching Hub of India.

According to an official release, the Government of Rajasthan has transferred 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the development of a Greenfield Airport, suitable for the operation of A-321 type aircraft.

The project includes construction of a Terminal Building spanning an area of 20,000 sqm capable of handling 1000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) with annual capacity of 2 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA), Runway 11/29 of dimensions 3200m x 45m, Apron with 07 parking bays for A-321 type aircraft, two Link Taxiways, ATC cum Technical Block, Fire Station, car park and allied works.

Also Read : Semiconductors Are The New Oil: Here’s Why Trump Tariffs On Chips Could Cost The World Dearly

Kota's prominence in educational and industrial sectors makes the Greenfield Airport a critical infrastructure project, aimed at addressing the anticipated traffic growth in the region.

The existing Kota Airport is under the ownership of Airports Authority of India (AAI). It comprises a runway (08/26) of dimensions 1220 m x 38 m, suitable for Code 'B' aircraft (such as DO-228), and an apron capable of accommodating two such aircraft.

The terminal building spans an area of 400 sqm and is capable of handling 50 passengers during peak hours. The existing airport cannot be developed for commercial operations due to inadequate land availability and urbanization around the airport.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Airport Kota Rajasthan PM Narendra Modi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Squad For Asia Cup: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
Asia Cup 2025: Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
SC Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
World
Trump’s Peace Process: Sign Here, Surrender Now, Ceasefire Optional
Trump’s Peace Process: Sign Here, Surrender Now, Ceasefire Optional
Cities
'A Good Sign...': CM Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
'A Good Sign That...': Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget