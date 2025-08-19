Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to meet its domestic appetite, with recycled supplies forming only a small fraction. As international trade in the metal is conducted in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impacts local prices.

Besides currency swings, Indian gold rates are influenced by multiple factors, including import duties, GST and state-level charges. The yellow metal, often seen as a hedge against inflation and economic stress, continues to attract investor interest. Yet, its value remains highly sensitive to global developments such as changes in bond yields, policy shifts, and shifts in investor sentiment—factors that frequently drive volatility in Indian markets.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,250 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,090 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,080 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,080 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,250 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,090 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).