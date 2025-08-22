Kokilaben Ambani Hospitalised: Family Unites As Health Concerns Rise For Reliance Matriarch

Kokilaben Ambani, mother of industrialists Mukesh and Anil Ambani, was airlifted to Mumbai on Friday morning following a sudden deterioration in her health. She has been admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai, where she remains under strict medical supervision.

Although full details about her condition are yet to be disclosed, concerns have grown due to her advanced age. The Ambani family has not issued any official statement so far, but reports suggest doctors are monitoring her closely. Videos and photographs circulating on social media show family members arriving at the hospital, further fuelling speculation about her health.

A Pillar of the Ambani Legacy

Born on 24 February 1934 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Kokilaben Ambani is widely regarded as the matriarch of the Ambani family. She is respected not only as the wife of Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani but also for her pivotal role in guiding the family during periods of upheaval.

Following Dhirubhai Ambani’s death in 2002—without leaving a will—tensions arose between his two sons, Mukesh and Anil. At the time, Kokilaben played a crucial role in resolving the dispute by overseeing a division of assets that allowed both brothers to continue operating independently.

Maintaining Family Unity Through Challenges

Under the agreement, Mukesh Ambani took charge of the group’s oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and textiles businesses, while Anil Ambani assumed control of financial services, power, telecom and entertainment ventures. Over the years, Mukesh Ambani has steered Reliance Industries to become one of the world’s most valuable companies, consistently ranking among the global elite in terms of personal wealth.

Meanwhile, Anil Ambani declared in 2020 that his net worth had fallen to zero. However, in recent times, shares of his companies have shown signs of recovery on the back of new contracts and projects, suggesting a possible turnaround in his financial fortunes.

Committed to Social Service

Beyond her role within the family, Kokilaben has also made significant contributions to social welfare. The Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, a renowned multi-specialty medical facility, bears her name as a tribute to her commitment to healthcare and community service.

As Kokilaben Ambani remains under medical care, the family and well-wishers across the country await further updates on her health.