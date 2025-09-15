Urban Company IPO Allotment Today, Here's How You Can Check Your Application Status

Urban Company’s initial public offering (IPO) has kept investors buzzing as the allotment date is expected to be finalised today, September 15. The highly subscribed issue, which closed on September 12, has now shifted focus to allotment and the likely listing date of September on both the BSE and NSE. Market watchers are closely tracking the grey market premium (GMP), which indicates a robust debut for the company’s shares.

Subscription Frenzy and Investor Response

The Urban Company IPO witnessed extraordinary investor interest, being subscribed over 103 times across categories. Data from NSE revealed that the retail portion was subscribed 39.25 times, non-institutional investors (NII) booked 74.04 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category saw an overwhelming 140.20 times subscription.

The company successfully raised Rs 1,900 crore through the issue, which comprised a fresh issue of 4.58 crore equity shares worth Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares valued at Rs 1,428 crore. The IPO price band was set between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share.

Grey Market Premium Signals Strong Listing

In the unlisted market, Urban Company shares were trading at a significant premium. Market experts noted that the IPO GMP climbed to Rs 66 per share. This translates into a nearly 61.17 per cent premium over the issue price. Such a sharp premium has further strengthened investor optimism ahead of the listing.

How to Check IPO Allotment Status

Investors eager to confirm whether they have secured shares can check their allotment status through multiple online platforms.

BSE: Visit the BSE IPO application status page, select ‘Equity’, choose ‘Urban Company Ltd’, and provide either your application number or PAN details to view results.

NSE: On the NSE website, go to the IPO bids verification page, select ‘Urban Company Limited’, and enter your PAN and application number.

Registrar MUFG Intime: The IPO registrar’s portal also allows applicants to check allotment by entering PAN, application number, DP ID, or account details.

Successful applicants will see shares credited to their demat accounts by 16 September, while refunds for unsuccessful investors will be processed the same day.

Market Outlook Ahead of Listing

Urban Company’s entry into the stock market has generated widespread anticipation. Analysts suggest that a strong debut could boost investor sentiment, especially given the IPO’s massive subscription figures and the company’s established brand in the urban services marketplace. However, they also caution that grey market trends are not always definitive indicators of listing-day performance.

With allotment finalisation imminent, all eyes are now on September 17, when Urban Company will make its debut on the exchanges. If current GMP levels hold, the listing is expected to deliver handsome gains to investors who managed to secure allotment in one of the year’s most keenly awaited IPOs.