Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessITR Filing Deadline Ends Today, Will Not Be Extended Further: Govt

ITR Filing Deadline Ends Today, Will Not Be Extended Further: Govt

Urging taxpayers to trust only official updates from its verified handle @IncomeTaxIndia, the department warned against relying on unverified social media posts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Income Tax Department has dismissed speculation that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) had been extended beyond September 15.

In a statement, the department clarified that messages circulating on social media about a fresh extension till September 30 were false. “The due date for filing ITRs (originally July 31, 2025, later extended to September 15, 2025) has not been extended further,” it posted on X.

Urging taxpayers to trust only official updates from its verified handle @IncomeTaxIndia, the department warned against relying on unverified social media posts.

To assist filers, the I-T helpdesk has been made available round the clock through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and social media support. “We are working 24x7 to provide guidance on ITR filing, tax payments, and related services,” the department said.

On Saturday, the I-T department had announced that more than 6 crore returns had already been filed for Assessment Year 2025–26. Thanking taxpayers and professionals for their cooperation, it urged those yet to file to act promptly and avoid last-minute glitches.

“With the deadline ending Monday, September 15, taxpayers are reminded to complete filing on time to avoid penalties and interest,” it said.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
ITR ITR Deadline ITR Last Date Income Tax Last Date
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
India
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
World
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Cricket
IND vs PAK: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget