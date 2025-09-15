ITR Filing Deadline Ends Today, Will Not Be Extended Further: Govt

The Income Tax Department has dismissed speculation that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) had been extended beyond September 15.

In a statement, the department clarified that messages circulating on social media about a fresh extension till September 30 were false. “The due date for filing ITRs (originally July 31, 2025, later extended to September 15, 2025) has not been extended further,” it posted on X.

Urging taxpayers to trust only official updates from its verified handle @IncomeTaxIndia, the department warned against relying on unverified social media posts.

To assist filers, the I-T helpdesk has been made available round the clock through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and social media support. “We are working 24x7 to provide guidance on ITR filing, tax payments, and related services,” the department said.

On Saturday, the I-T department had announced that more than 6 crore returns had already been filed for Assessment Year 2025–26. Thanking taxpayers and professionals for their cooperation, it urged those yet to file to act promptly and avoid last-minute glitches.

“With the deadline ending Monday, September 15, taxpayers are reminded to complete filing on time to avoid penalties and interest,” it said.