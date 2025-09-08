Urban Company IPO To Open This Week, Check GMP Before You Invest

Investor interest is picking up pace around the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company, with the home services platform drawing attention in the grey market. The issue is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, September 10, and early signals suggest a healthy listing premium.

According to market observers, Urban Company shares are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 28 per share. Based on the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 103, this translates into a possible listing price of around Rs 136 – representing a 27.18 per cent gain, reported Livemint.

The grey market activity indicates that investors are willing to pay above the issue price, reflecting optimism about the company’s growth potential.

If the premium holds steady through the subscription window, Urban Company may witness a robust debut on the Indian exchanges, riding on its strong brand presence and improving financial performance.

Key Details of the Public Issue

Urban Company is aiming to raise Rs 1,900 crore through the IPO. The offer comprises a fresh issue of 4.58 crore equity shares worth Rs 472 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,428 crore. The price band has been fixed between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share.

For retail investors, the minimum lot size is 145 shares, which requires an investment of Rs 14,935. Small non-institutional investors (sNII) must apply for at least 14 lots (2,030 shares) at Rs 2 lakh, while big non-institutional investors (bNII) need to bid for 67 lots (9,715 shares), translating into Rs 10 lakh.

The company has outlined that the proceeds from the fresh issue will be directed towards technology and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for office space, marketing initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Urban Company’s Business and Growth

Urban Company operates as a full-stack, technology-led marketplace offering a wide range of home and beauty services. The company provides cleaning, pest control, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing, painting, skincare, hair grooming, and massage therapy, among other services. As of December 31, 2024, it has a presence in 59 cities across India, the UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, including 48 Indian cities.

The firm’s financial turnaround has also fuelled market confidence. Urban Company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 239.8 crore in FY25, marking a sharp reversal from a net loss of Rs 92.7 crore in FY24. The firm had posted deeper losses of Rs 312 crore in FY23 and Rs 514 crore in FY22.

Investor Expectations Ahead of Listing

With a sizeable fundraise, improving financial performance, and visible brand equity in the fast-growing services sector, the IPO has drawn keen interest from investors. The market will be closely watching subscription numbers when bidding opens this week, while the grey market premium will continue to serve as a sentiment barometer.

If the current GMP sustains, Urban Company could see a strong listing pop, rewarding early investors and underlining continued appetite for consumer-tech stories on Indian exchanges.