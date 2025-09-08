Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies overwhelmingly on imports to meet its domestic appetite, with recycled gold contributing only a small share to the overall supply. Because international bullion transactions are denominated in US dollars, even minor shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can significantly sway domestic gold prices. On top of this, retail values are influenced by customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level levies, making the final price highly sensitive to policy decisions and currency movements.

Beyond its financial value, gold holds a deep-rooted cultural and emotional resonance in India. However, India’s gold market does not operate in isolation. Domestic prices are strongly shaped by international developments, from fluctuations in global bond yields to policy shifts by major central banks. Investor sentiment worldwide also influences the direction of bullion prices, ensuring that local markets remain closely aligned with global trends.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,950 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,853 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,970 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,877 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,940 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,841 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,940 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,843 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,950 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,853 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).