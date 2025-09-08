At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Rate Today (September 8): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,950 in Delhi, Rs 9,935 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,940 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies overwhelmingly on imports to meet its domestic appetite, with recycled gold contributing only a small share to the overall supply. Because international bullion transactions are denominated in US dollars, even minor shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can significantly sway domestic gold prices. On top of this, retail values are influenced by customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level levies, making the final price highly sensitive to policy decisions and currency movements.
Beyond its financial value, gold holds a deep-rooted cultural and emotional resonance in India. However, India’s gold market does not operate in isolation. Domestic prices are strongly shaped by international developments, from fluctuations in global bond yields to policy shifts by major central banks. Investor sentiment worldwide also influences the direction of bullion prices, ensuring that local markets remain closely aligned with global trends.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,970 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,877 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,940 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,841 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,935 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,838 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,940 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,843 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,950 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,853 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kulgam, Army Jawan Injured
Cities
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
Entertainment
'Will Have High Emotions All The Time': Shehnaaz Gill On Brother Shehbaz In Bigg Boss 19
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement