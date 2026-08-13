Shiprocket IPO GMP Today: Issue Fully Subscribed On Day 2, What Should Investors Do?

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The Shiprocket IPO has already crossed the full-subscription mark on its second day, but the stronger question for investors on the final stretch of the issue is whether the market's initial enthusiasm is backed by the company's financial profile.

The mainboard public issue was subscribed 1.25 times by 10:25 am on Thursday, August 13, according to the subscription data available at the time. The IPO opened on August 12 and closes on August 14.

At the same time, Shiprocket's grey market premium (GMP) was being quoted at Rs 34, pointing to an indicative listing price of around Rs 131 against the upper issue price of Rs 97, reported Livemint.

That translates into a potential listing premium of 35.05 per cent. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and can change before listing, so it should not be treated as a guaranteed return.

What Is Driving Demand For Shiprocket IPO?

The subscription numbers show a clear difference in demand across investor categories.

The retail portion was subscribed 4.20 times, making individual investors the strongest contributors to the demand so far. The category has 1.73 crore shares reserved for it.

Non-institutional investors also showed interest, with their portion subscribed 1.66 times against 2.60 crore shares on offer.

Qualified institutional buyers, however, had subscribed only 2 per cent of their reserved portion at the time of the data. The QIB category has 5.09 crore shares earmarked for it.

The contrast in category-wise participation is an important part of the IPO's Day 2 picture, particularly as institutional demand remains relatively limited at this stage.

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The Bigger Question: Can Shiprocket Turn Growth Into Profit?

Shiprocket operates in the e-commerce enablement space, providing businesses with a technology platform covering shipping, checkout, payments, fulfilment, cross-border commerce and customer experience.

The company began primarily as a logistics platform before expanding into a broader commerce technology business.

Its financial performance shows strong revenue expansion, but profitability remains an area investors will need to consider.

According to SBICAP Securities, Shiprocket's revenue grew at a 24 per cent CAGR between FY24 and FY26. At the same time, its adjusted loss after tax narrowed substantially, from Rs 351 crore in FY24 to Rs 76 crore in FY26.

That improvement in losses is one of the factors highlighted in the brokerage's assessment of the IPO.

Debt Repayment Could Change The Financial Picture

A significant portion of the fresh issue proceeds is earmarked for reducing debt.

Shiprocket plans to use nearly Rs 210 crore from the fresh issue towards debt repayment. SBICAP Securities estimates that total debt could fall from around Rs 242 crore in FY26 to about Rs 32 crore after the repayment.

The brokerage said the reduction could lower interest costs and potentially support profitability.

At the upper issue price of Rs 97, SBICAP Securities values the company at around 3.1 times FY26 EV/Sales based on the post-issue capital.

The brokerage has recommended subscribing to the issue at the cut-off price.

What Exactly Is Shiprocket Building?

Shiprocket has moved well beyond its initial logistics offering.

The platform helps businesses manage different parts of online and offline commerce, including shipment processing, payments, checkout and fulfilment.

Its original logistics business included automated pickups, real-time shipment tracking, secure deliveries, weight verification and quicker cash-on-delivery settlements.

The expansion into a wider commerce technology platform is central to the company's growth strategy and forms part of the investment case outlined by the brokerages.

Where Will The IPO Money Go?

The fresh issue is intended to fund technology, marketing and other growth-related expenditure.

Of the proceeds, Rs 294 crore has been earmarked for marketing and brand building.

Another Rs 211 crore will be used to strengthen technology infrastructure and capabilities across the company's existing and emerging businesses.

The company will also use the proceeds to strengthen its broader operational platform.

Shiprocket IPO: Price Band, Lot Size And Offer Structure

The IPO has a price band of Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share.

The offering consists of a fresh issue of 9.13 crore equity shares worth Rs 885.60 crore and an offer for sale of 7.55 crore shares aggregating Rs 731.98 crore.

The OFS includes sales by institutional and individual shareholders. LR India Fund I SARL SICAV-RAIF is expected to receive around Rs 258.49 crore, while Arvind Ltd. is likely to raise about Rs 161 crore.

Shiprocket co-founders Gautam Kapoor and Saahil Goel are each expected to receive approximately Rs 144 crore from their respective share sales. Tribe Capital III LLC-Series 1 is projected to garner nearly Rs 120 crore.

How Much Does It Cost To Apply?

Retail investors need to bid for a minimum of 154 shares.

At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment works out to Rs 14,938.

Of the overall issue, 75 per cent is reserved for QIBs, 15 per cent for NIIs and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

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When Will Shiprocket Shares List?

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 17.

Successful applicants are expected to see the shares listed on both the NSE and BSE on August 19, 2026.

Axis Capital is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

The Final-Day Question For Investors

Shiprocket enters its final subscription day with three clear signals in focus: the issue is already fully subscribed, retail demand is strong and the grey market is indicating a potentially sizeable listing premium.

But those indicators sit alongside another set of numbers: the company's current losses, its competitive market and the need to continue investing in its business.

For investors weighing the IPO, the decision therefore goes beyond the Rs 34 GMP. The company's ability to convert revenue growth into sustainable profitability, reduce debt and scale its newer businesses will be equally important in determining how the stock performs beyond its debut.