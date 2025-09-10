Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 1 Live: Grey Market Premium, Lot Size, And Price Band Explained

Dev Accelerator IPO Day 1 Live: Grey Market Premium, Lot Size, And Price Band Explained

The Dev Accelerator IPO is a complete fresh issue of 2.35 crore equity shares, with a price band of Rs 56 to Rs 61 per share. The subscription window officially opens at 10 AM today.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The public issue of Dev Accelerator begins its three-day subscription window on September 10, alongside the Urban Company and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPOs. The offering will remain open until September 12, giving retail and institutional investors the opportunity to participate.

Dev Accelerator is positioned in the flexible workspace sector, offering services that range from individual desks to customised office setups. The company oversees everything from sourcing properties and designing layouts to developing infrastructure and providing technology-driven solutions, thereby offering end-to-end workspace management.

Its operational presence covers both Tier-I and Tier-II markets. The firm has established centres across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. As of May 31, 2025, it catered to over 250 clients through 28 centres in 11 cities, managing 14,144 seats across a supervised area measuring 860,522 square feet of super built-up area (SBA).

IPO Structure and Subscription Details

The Dev Accelerator IPO is a complete fresh issue of 2.35 crore equity shares, with a price band of Rs 56 to Rs 61 per share. The subscription window officially opens at 10 AM today.

For retail participants, the minimum investment requirement is one lot of 235 shares, amounting to Rs 14,335. Small non-institutional investors (sNII) are required to subscribe to a minimum of 14 lots, costing Rs 2,00,690, while large non-institutional investors (bNII) must invest in 70 lots, translating to Rs 10,03,450.

The capital raised will be used for capital expenditure on fit-outs at upcoming centres, for placing security deposits at these centres, and for the repayment of certain borrowings, including the redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). A portion will also be set aside for general corporate purposes.

Listing Schedule

Share allotment is likely to be completed by September 15, 2025, with tentative listing on both BSE and NSE scheduled for September 17, 2025. The book-running lead manager for the issue is Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd., while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is serving as the registrar.

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP

On the opening day of subscription, Dev Accelerator shares were observed trading in the grey market at a premium of Rs 9. Based on the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 61, this indicates an estimated listing price of around Rs 70, reflecting a premium of nearly 14.75 per cent. However, analysts caution that the GMP is highly volatile and should not be the sole factor in an investment decision.

The GMP essentially reflects the premium investors are willing to pay over the issue price in unofficial trading circles. Still, prospective investors are advised to weigh company fundamentals, valuations, and personal risk appetite before making a decision.

With its established client base, strong presence in major cities, and end-to-end workspace solutions, Dev Accelerator’s IPO has attracted considerable market attention. Yet, the ultimate success of the listing will hinge on investor sentiment and broader market conditions.

[Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market involves financial risks. Please invest responsibly and only after thorough research and careful consideration. Reader discretion is advised.]

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
