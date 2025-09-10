Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets Begin Trading In Green, Sensex Above 81,400, Nifty Tests 25K

Markets Begin Trading In Green, Sensex Above 81,400, Nifty Tests 25K

In the pre-open session, around 9:08 AM, the Sensex tested 81,500 after jumping nearly 400 points, while the Nifty inched closer to 25k after climbing over 100 points.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dalal Street looked set for another day of robust gains on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex opened the session over 81,400, soaring more than 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began trading a little under 25k at 24,974, rising 105 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, L&T, BEL, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HCL Tech emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included M&M, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Eternal, ITC, and Tata Steel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select stood out with gains of 1.08 per cent. Sectorally, the Midsmall IT & Telecom index dominated across the board after it climbed 2.04 per cent. The Auto index remained the only index in red as it slipped 0.19 per cent.

Notably, the GIFT Nifty gave favourable indications for the day after it climbed 42 points early morning today. In the pre-open session, around 9:08 AM, the Sensex tested 81,500 after jumping nearly 400 points, while the Nifty inched closer to 25k after climbing over 100 points.

How Did Markets Fare Yesterday?

Indian equity markets extended gains on Tuesday, lifted by a sharp rebound in IT and FMCG counters alongside renewed hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.

The BSE Sensex climbed 314.02 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 81,101.32 after touching an intraday high of 81,181.37. The NSE Nifty advanced for the fifth straight session, gaining 95.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 24,868.60.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
World
‘Violence In Nepal Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
‘Violence Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
India
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': Vice President-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': VP-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget