Markets Begin Trading In Green, Sensex Above 81,400, Nifty Tests 25K

Dalal Street looked set for another day of robust gains on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex opened the session over 81,400, soaring more than 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began trading a little under 25k at 24,974, rising 105 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, L&T, BEL, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HCL Tech emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included M&M, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Eternal, ITC, and Tata Steel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select stood out with gains of 1.08 per cent. Sectorally, the Midsmall IT & Telecom index dominated across the board after it climbed 2.04 per cent. The Auto index remained the only index in red as it slipped 0.19 per cent.

Notably, the GIFT Nifty gave favourable indications for the day after it climbed 42 points early morning today. In the pre-open session, around 9:08 AM, the Sensex tested 81,500 after jumping nearly 400 points, while the Nifty inched closer to 25k after climbing over 100 points.

How Did Markets Fare Yesterday?

Indian equity markets extended gains on Tuesday, lifted by a sharp rebound in IT and FMCG counters alongside renewed hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.

The BSE Sensex climbed 314.02 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 81,101.32 after touching an intraday high of 81,181.37. The NSE Nifty advanced for the fifth straight session, gaining 95.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 24,868.60.