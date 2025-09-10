Urban Company IPO Subscription Begins Today, Grey Market Premium Signals Listing Gains

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company Limited begins its subscription today, marking the entry of the home services platform into India’s primary market.

Investors will be able to subscribe to the issue until 12 September 2025, with the IPO open from Wednesday through Friday. The company has set a price band of Rs 98 to Rs 103 per equity share, and the listing is planned on both the BSE and NSE.

IPO Size and Structure

Urban Company aims to raise Rs 1,900 crore through its market debut. Of this, Rs 472 crore will come from issuing fresh shares, while Rs 1,428 crore has been allocated for an offer for sale (OFS). The IPO bidding process will start this morning at 10:00 AM and will remain active until 5:00 PM on each of the three subscription days. The lot size has been fixed at 145 shares, meaning investors must apply for at least one lot or its multiples.

IPO GMP Signals Strong Demand

Even before the IPO opened, Urban Company shares were attracting strong interest in the grey market. Market observers noted that the grey market premium (GMP) has climbed steadily, reaching Rs 34 today. This is significantly higher than the Rs 28 level seen just two days earlier. The current GMP suggests a listing gain of around 32 per cent for those investing at the upper price band, according to IPOJi.

Analysts said that the rise in GMP points towards robust investor sentiment and strong demand for the issue, making it one of the more talked-about listings of 2025 so far.

Subscription Timeline and Allotment

The IPO subscription window will remain open until 12 September 2025. Following this, share allotment is expected to take place on 13 September. However, if there is any delay due to the weekend, the allotment process could be finalised on 15 September instead. Once completed, Urban Company shares are likely to make their debut on the bourses on 17 September 2025.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Goldman Sachs (India), and JM Financial are serving as the lead managers for the issue.

Investor Takeaways

Urban Company’s IPO launch has generated considerable excitement among market participants. The attractive grey market premium, coupled with the company’s strong growth prospects in the home services sector, has positioned it as a closely watched offering. While market volatility remains a consideration, early indicators suggest that investor interest is set to remain strong until the close of the subscription window.

[Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market involves financial risks. Please invest responsibly and only after thorough research and careful consideration. Reader discretion is advised.]