October Industrial Output Data Deferred to December 1: Here's The Reason

HomeBusinessOctober Industrial Output Data Deferred to December 1: Here's The Reason

In a statement, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said the IIP release was shifted to avoid overlapping with the GDP publication.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s industrial output figures for October, represented by the All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP), will now be released on December 1 instead of November 28, the government announced on Friday. The rescheduling coincided with the release of the quarterly GDP numbers on the same day.

In a statement, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said the IIP release was shifted to avoid overlapping with the GDP publication. “It is hereby informed that the IIP for October 2025 will now be released on 1st December 2025 at 4:00 PM,” the ministry noted.

GDP Growth in Q2

India’s GDP expanded at a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the July–September period of FY26, up from 7.8 per cent in the previous quarter, according to data released on November 28. The performance was driven by resilient manufacturing and a buoyant services sector, particularly financial, real estate and professional services.

“For the second consecutive quarter, India’s GDP growth significantly surpassed expectations, printing at a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in Q2 FY2026, and displaying an acceleration over the 7.8 per cent growth seen in Q1 FY2026, in contrast to the widespread market expectation of some moderation. The upside surprise in the Q2 GDP growth print was driven by services, even as the agriculture and industrial sectors largely reported prints along expected lines,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

Industrial Output in September Slows 

Industrial activity moderated in September, with IIP rising 4 per cent year-on-year, marking the slowest growth in three months, according to MoSPI data released on October 28. The figure was slightly lower than the 4.12 percent expansion recorded in August.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
Industrial Output RBI GDP Growth Industrial Output Data
