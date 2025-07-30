Indian Refiners May Lose Key EU Market Amid Fresh Sanctions On Russian Oil: Report

Indian oil refiners may encounter serious challenges following the European Union’s latest sanctions package targeting Russian crude, according to a recent report by ICRA. The new restrictions could disrupt India’s lucrative petroleum exports to Europe and reshape refining economics in the region.

The EU’s 18th sanctions package, which came into effect on July 18, prohibits the import of refined petroleum products derived from Russian crude processed in third countries. This ban applies broadly, with the exception of a few allied nations such as the US, UK, Canada, Norway, and Switzerland.

This development is especially significant for Indian refiners, who exported petroleum products worth an estimated USD 14.3 billion to the EU in FY2025. The restrictions are expected to reduce access to one of their key export markets.

Indian Refiners Leveraged Discounted Russian Crude

Over the past few years, India has emerged as a prominent processor of Russian oil, benefiting from steep discounts that once ranged from $10 to $16 per barrel. Although the gap has since narrowed to around $2.5 to $4 per barrel, new sanctions and pricing measures could potentially widen the discount once more.

ICRA’s report notes that the EU sanctions will also impact refiners in Turkey and the UAE, who similarly process Russian crude for European markets. The sharp rise in India’s petroleum exports to Europe—totaling roughly $14–15 billion annually over the past three years—was driven largely by Europe’s efforts to reduce dependence on direct Russian supplies.

New Price Caps And Transport Restrictions Add Pressure

In addition to the import ban, the EU has reduced the price cap on Russian crude oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel. A new dynamic pricing mechanism has also been introduced to align caps with global market movements. EU operators are now prohibited from offering shipping or insurance services for any Russian oil sold above this ceiling.

To further tighten enforcement, 105 vessels were added to the EU’s list of sanctioned ships, bringing the total to 444. These vessels face restrictions on port access and maritime services. Indian refiners have already discontinued trade with any sanctioned entities or intermediaries.

Global Market Stability Despite Sanctions

Although Russian crude accounts for approximately 7 per cent of global liquid fuel consumption—a figure that would typically create supply shocks—the market has remained relatively stable. Crude oil prices have not shown significant volatility, signaling that the global market expects minimal short-term disruption from the new EU measures.