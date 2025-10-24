Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia’s October Flash PMI Gives Mixed Signals: Manufacturing Booms, Services Falter

India’s October Flash PMI Gives Mixed Signals: Manufacturing Booms, Services Falter

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index fell from 61.0 in September to 59.9 in October, marking the softest increase in output since May 2025.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s private sector continued to expand in October, but growth momentum eased as the service economy showed signs of slowing, according to the latest HSBC Flash PMI data. 

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which tracks the combined performance of the manufacturing and service sectors, fell from 61.0 in September to 59.9 in October, marking the softest increase in output since May 2025.

While the index indicates a historically sharp expansion, the moderation reflects weaker growth in new orders, particularly in services. International sales also rose at a slower pace, and job creation was reported at the joint-softest level in 18 months.

Manufacturing Holds Strong

In contrast, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI showed improvement, rising from 57.7 in September to 58.4 in October, a two-month high. This growth was driven by an uptick in new orders and output in the goods-producing sector. Manufacturers benefited from domestic demand buoyed by GST rate cuts, which helped reduce input cost pressures and bolster operational efficiency.

Bhandari Pranjul, Chief India Economist at HSBC, highlighted the dynamics, saying: “The HSBC flash manufacturing PMI picked up a tad, likely on the back of GST rate cuts which are buoying domestic demand and curbing cost pressures. New orders and output, both, are above the average Jan-Jul levels. However, the drag from US tariffs continues to show up in new export orders and future optimism, which remain below the Jan-Jul levels.”

Service Sector Faces Headwinds

The services sector experienced a softer expansion as competition, floods, and landslides impacted sales growth. Service providers reported that international demand, though positive, increased at the slowest pace since March. Outstanding business volumes remained stable in October, ending a 45-month sequence of backlog growth in the private sector, with a marginal decline in services offsetting gains in manufacturing.

Employment and Prices

Private sector employment grew moderately, matching September’s pace and representing the joint-slowest increase since April 2024. Many companies held payroll numbers steady, citing sufficient capacity for current demand. On the cost front, input prices rose at the slowest pace since June, while selling charges ticked higher as businesses adjusted prices in response to operational costs, premium inputs, and labour and transportation expenses.

Optimism Amid Caution

Despite the slowdown, firms remain optimistic about output in the year ahead, though sentiment has softened since September. Businesses hope to capitalise on GST rate cuts, new product launches, marketing efforts, and technology investments to sustain growth.

HSBC Flash data are derived from 80–90 per cent of total responses and provide an early indication of final PMI readings. The survey covers roughly 400 manufacturers and 400 service providers, with panels stratified by sector and workforce size based on GDP contributions. Services include consumer, transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate, and business services.

Also read
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Services Manufacturing Indian Economy PMI India PMI October PMI India Flash PMI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Cities
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29
Election 2025
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named INDIA’s CM Face: ‘Won’t Forget For 100 Years’
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face: ‘People Won’t Forget...’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget