Imtiaz Ali, Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher, Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan And Others Take Center Stage At Seema Singh's Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2025

Imtiaz Ali, Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher, Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan And Others Take Center Stage At Seema Singh’s Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2025

Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2025 celebrated Indian luminaries and changemakers, hosted by philanthropist Seema Singh to honour diverse contributions.

By : M. Attri | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:48 PM (IST)

At Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, a constellation of luminaries gathered for the Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2025, hosted by philanthropist Seema Singh, also known as the Mother of Orphans. The ceremony celebrated a spectrum of achievers—from scientific visionaries to cultural icons and grassroots changemakers.

The evening was inaugurated by a keynote speech from the Governor of Maharashtra, who applauded the commitment of individuals working quietly but impactfully for India’s progress. Ashish Shelar, BJP Mumbai President and MLA, followed, emphasising the critical role of citizen-led leadership in shaping the nation’s future.

Awardees and distinguished attendees included:

  • Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, a renowned nuclear scientist
  • Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, architect behind India’s indigenous supercomputers
  • Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, a celebrated music composer and vocalist
  • Imtiaz Ali, filmmaker acclaimed for socially resonant storytelling
  • Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher, veteran actor, filmmaker, and motivational speaker awarded Padma Shri in 2004 and elevated to Padma Bhushan in 2016
  • Padma Shri Vijender Singh, Olympic boxer turned youth icon, was awarded for his outstanding contribution to Indian sports in 2010
  • Padma Shri Rahibai Soma Popere, the renowned “Seed Mother” of India, was honoured for preserving indigenous seeds and rural biodiversity in 2020
  • Padma Shri Popatrao Baguji Pawar, a visionary sarpanch who transformed drought-stricken Hiware Bazar into a model village, was awarded in 2020

Seema Singh expressed the deeper purpose behind the awards, saying:

“This platform is for those who shape communities without seeking recognition. Tonight, we honour the changemakers—by name and by impact.”

Backed by her NGO, MeghaShrey, Singh has built a multi-sectoral platform that bridges artistic brilliance, scientific breakthroughs, grassroots leadership, and compassionate service.

By bringing together cinema icons, sports heroes, educationists, environmental pioneers, and community leaders, this edition of Sarvottam Nagrik Samman reinforced its mission: that India’s progress rests on diverse contributions, both celebrated and silent. And in acknowledging them, it reaffirms that every act of service, no matter the scale, moves the nation forward.

About the author M. Attri

Attri is a content writer for ABP Live Team. When he's not busy contributing, he enjoys exploring new destinations and cherishing moments with his family.
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Seema Singh Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2025
