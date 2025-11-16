Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICL Fincorp Opens Public Issue Of Secured Redeemable NCDs With Yields Up To 12.62%

ICL Fincorp Opens Public Issue Of Secured Redeemable NCDs With Yields Up To 12.62%

Rated CRISIL BBB-/Stable, the issue closes November 28th, with a ₹1,000 face value per debenture.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ICL Fincorp has announced the launch of its latest public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), which opened on 17 November 2025. The issue offers a yield of up to 12.62% for investors looking for fixed-income options across varied tenures.

The company said the move follows strong demand from previous NCD issuances and reflects continued investor confidence in its operations.

Rated CRISIL BBB- / Stable

The NCD issue will close on 28 November 2025. Each debenture carries a face value of ₹1,000. The issue includes ten investment options with tenures of 13, 24, 36, 60, and 70 months. Interest payment choices include monthly, annual, and cumulative structures, with rates ranging from 10.50% to 12.62%. The minimum application amount is ₹10,000.

Funds to Support Growth Plans

ICL Fincorp plans to use the proceeds to support business expansion and strengthen its services across India. The company said the initiative aligns with its long-term focus on customer-oriented financial solutions.

The firm has been operating for 34 years and maintains a presence in 10 states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Goa. Its acquisition of Salem Erode Investments, a BSE-listed NBFC in Tamil Nadu, has expanded its market position.

ICL Fincorp provides gold loans, hire purchase loans, and business loans. The ICL Group also has interests in travel, fashion, diagnostics, and charitable activities. The organisation operates under the leadership of CMD Adv. K.G. Anilkumar and Whole-Time Director and CEO Umadevi Anilkumar.

Investor Information

Application forms and additional details are available at ICL Fincorp branches and on the company’s website. The firm has also provided helpline numbers for queries: +91 85890 20137 and +91 85890 20186.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
