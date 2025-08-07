Home-Cooked Meal Gets Cheaper: Veg Thali Prices Fall Over 14% In July, Says Report

The cost of preparing a home-cooked meal saw a notable decline in July 2025, thanks to easing food commodity prices, according to Crisil's monthly ‘Roti Rice Rate’ index. The report showed that the average cost of a vegetarian thali dropped 14 per cent while the non-vegetarian version became 13% cheaper compared to the same month last year.

The significant drop in thali prices was primarily driven by lower vegetable prices, especially tomatoes, onions, and potatoes — often referred to as the "TOP" trio. Crisil noted that tomato prices plummeted by 36 per cent to Rs 42 per kg in July, down from Rs 66 per kg a year earlier. The high base effect, coupled with seasonal fluctuations, contributed to the sharp correction. In 2023, tomato prices had even breached Rs 100 per kg during the same period.

Similar trends were observed in onion and potato prices, which fell 36 per cent and 30 per cent year-on-year, respectively. The fall in onion prices was attributed to an 18-20 per cent increase in annual output, while potato prices corrected from last year's spike caused by weather-related disruptions and crop infestations.

Pulses, Rice Prices Also See Softening

Aiding the drop in thali cost was a 14 per cent decline in pulse prices due to higher production and better stock availability. Additionally, rice prices edged down by 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, contributing further to cost savings for households.

Chicken Prices Help Lower Non-Veg Thali Costs

For non-vegetarian thalis, the decline was supported not just by cheaper vegetables but also by a 12 per cent year-on-year fall in broiler prices. Chicken typically accounts for around half the cost of a non-veg thali, making this drop especially significant. Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Intelligence, said, "In July, the cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis defied the typical seasonal uptick. Historically, tomato prices rose in June, peaking in the following two months due to lean supplies, as seen in 2023, when prices breached Rs 100 per kg in July and August. This time, however, despite a 31 per cent on-month increase, tomato prices averaged Rs 42 per kg in July, compared with Rs 66 per kg in the year-ago period when heavy rains disrupted supplies. Prices of potatoes and onions also fell 30 per cent and 36 per cent on-year, respectively, owing to healthy production. Non-vegetarian thalis additionally benefited from a 12 per cent on-year drop in broiler prices."

"In the near term, thali prices are expected to remain lower on-year owing to a high base of tomato prices. Anticipated higher production of pulses is also likely to soften prices. However, the extent of the decline may be limited as potato and onion prices are expected to remain firm going forward," he added.

Also Read: India, Brazil Hit With Steepest US Tariff Rate Of 50%; Here's What Other Countries Got

Cooking Fuel and Edible Oil Keep Costs From Falling Further

Despite the overall drop, some inflationary pressures persisted. Crisil pointed out that even after the government slashed basic customs duty on crude edible oils, retail prices of vegetable oils rose 20 per cent year-on-year, as the benefit of the tax cut had not yet fully reached end consumers. Moreover, the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders rose 6%, dampening what could have been a sharper decline in overall thali costs.