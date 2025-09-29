Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat visited the Adani Vidya Mandir in Ahmedabad on Monday, where he spent time engaging with students and reflecting on the importance of education.

Sharing his impressions, the Governor said, "After coming here, I got to know the profound contribution the Adani Foundation is making to the field of education. Children like you are lighting the lamp of knowledge, so I am very happy to be here."

He highlighted that India has a wealth of talent with the ability to succeed at the highest levels. However, he pointed out that many young people struggle to advance due to limited opportunities. "They end up getting lost in the global crowd. However, the Adani Foundation has selected all of you, who have the potential to advance in life. I congratulate the Adani Foundation for ensuring that money and resources do not become a problem for you," he added.

Insights on Child Development

Drawing from his own background as an educationist, Governor Devvrat emphasised his understanding of children’s growth and challenges. He explained, "I have taught children for 35 years. I had a frank conversation with Preeti Adani. You are in a day school. The one I run is a residential school. I have 5,000 students in my Gurukul. I know the psychology of the children and the ups and downs a child goes through. My Gurukuls are residential, and there the child develops the habit of living like at home. From waking up at 5 in the morning till sleeping at night, they have a complete routine."

His message underscored the importance of discipline and holistic development, which he believes are crucial in shaping children’s futures.

Encouragement Against Inferiority Complex

The Governor urged students to have confidence in themselves regardless of their background. He remarked, "The first thing you should believe in life is to never let an inferiority complex enter your life. Don't think that we were born in an ordinary family where we didn't get big houses, luxury cars, or clothes like the rich. Never bring these thoughts into your mind." He reminded them that every child is endowed with the strength to live a fulfilling life, provided they commit to honest hard work.

"History bears witness that children who worked hard from the beginning cannot be stopped from growing. You children passed the written test for admission to Adani Vidya Mandir. Why were they able to pass the written test? Because you children worked hard for it," he said.

Lessons from APJ Abdul Kalam’s Journey

Governor Devvrat concluded by drawing lessons from the life of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, highlighting how perseverance and dedication can overcome humble beginnings. "This country had a President named APJ Abdul Kalam. You know the family he was born into. His father was a fisherman. He studied in a government school, which had no modern facilities. His father could not even pay for the fees. He would sometimes visit a friend's house and, looking at his clothes and behaviour, realise that he was very poor. His friend's father, who was a priest, would sometimes pay his fees," he narrated.

By recounting Kalam’s story, the Governor sought to inspire students to see beyond challenges and focus on their potential, reinforcing the value of resilience and determination in achieving success.