Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGST Council To Deliver Diwali Bonus, Discuss Early End To Compensation Cess On September 3

GST Council To Deliver Diwali Bonus, Discuss Early End To Compensation Cess On September 3

Reports citing government sources indicated that the cess collection may result in a surplus of about Rs 2,000–3,000 crore to be shared equally between the Centre and the states.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Goods and Services Tax Council scheduled to meet on September 3 will likely discuss ending the compensation cess by October 31, ahead of schedule.

The GST compensation cess was set to end on March 31, 2026. Discussions, however, have started to conclude the cess collection earlier, as the loans taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to compensate states for revenue shortfalls are approaching full repayment, according to multiple media reports.

The repayment is expected to be completed around October 18, but the government may extend the levy until the end of October for smooth operations.

Reports citing government sources indicated that the cess collection may result in a surplus of about Rs 2,000–3,000 crore to be shared equally between the Centre and the states.

The law mandated the cess for compensation for only five years, as states worried they would lose tax revenue when GST was introduced in 2017. So the compensation cess was levied to make up for the shortfall of state revenue.

The Centre borrowed Rs 2.69 lakh crore on behalf of the states and provided it to them as loans to assist with financial management.

However the levy had been extended from June 2022 until March 2026 to service loans taken during the pandemic when revenues fell significantly. As per the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, the cess collection will have to end once the repayment of loans is finished.

The Finance Ministry has sent its proposal to the GST Council for two GST rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent across all goods, which will replace the existing four slab structure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that citizens will receive a double bonus this Diwali through a planned GST reform aimed at reducing prices of goods and services for the poor and middle class.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali GST GST Council
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget