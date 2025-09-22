At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Rate Today (September 22): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,335 in Delhi, Rs 10,320 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,325 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand, with recycled gold making up only a modest portion of supply. Since bullion is priced in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on the price faced by Indian buyers.
In the domestic market, retail gold prices are shaped not only by international benchmarks but also by multiple layers of taxation. Import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies all contribute to the final price for consumers. On the global stage, bullion trends remain closely tied to shifts in bond yields, policy actions by central banks, and gold’s longstanding appeal as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical or economic uncertainty.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,360 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,302 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,325 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,263 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,325 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,263 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,335 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
Cricket
Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
World
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement