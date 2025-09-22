Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand, with recycled gold making up only a modest portion of supply. Since bullion is priced in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on the price faced by Indian buyers.

In the domestic market, retail gold prices are shaped not only by international benchmarks but also by multiple layers of taxation. Import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies all contribute to the final price for consumers. On the global stage, bullion trends remain closely tied to shifts in bond yields, policy actions by central banks, and gold’s longstanding appeal as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical or economic uncertainty.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,335 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,360 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,302 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,325 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,263 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,258 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,325 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,263 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,335 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).