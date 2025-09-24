Gold, Silver Prices Fall From Record Highs Post US Fed Chair Powell's Remarks

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold and silver prices declined from their record high in the national capital on Wednesday as traders booked profits at elevated levels after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious tone on rate cuts.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated Rs 900 to Rs 1,18,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), after the metal scaled an all-time high of Rs 1,18,900 per 10 grams in the previous session.

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity plunged Rs 900 to Rs 1,17,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday. It surged Rs 2,650 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,18,300 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

"Gold prices have slightly retreated from their record high, weighed down by a recovery in US dollar and hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during his speech on Tuesday," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities, at HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also retreated from their record peak, with profit-taking weighing on the metal.

The white metal dropped Rs 600 to Rs 1,39,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday after hitting a record high of Rs 1,39,600 per kg, skyrocketing by Rs 3,220 in the previous market session, as per the Association.

Despite a slight pullback on Wednesday, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty continues to drive safe haven flows toward precious metals, which helps prevent a major correction in bullion prices, Gandhi added.

In the overseas markets, spot gold fell marginally to USD 3,760.36 per ounce. It had climbed to hit a fresh peak of USD 3,791.11 per ounce on Tuesday.

"Spot gold fell as investors booked profits after the record high, though prices have since edged higher and currently trade near USD 3,760 per ounce, as markets assess Powell's cautious stance and await key US inflation and jobs data," Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said.

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Powell said rising downside risks to employment outweigh concerns over stubborn inflation, prompting a decision to cut rates in September and marking a shift toward a more neutral policy stance.

Powell acknowledged that inflation remains elevated but suggested tariff-related pressures could be short-lived, reinforcing the Fed's data-dependent approach.

Spot silver was trading 0.38 per cent lower at USD 43.87 per ounce. The white metal had jumped to hit a intra-day high of USD 44.48 per ounce on Tuesday.

Renisha Chainani, Head, Research at Augmont, said, "The bullion prices also found support in the current geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East continued to underpin safe-haven demand, limiting the losses for the precious metal." Chainani added that investors will closely watch commentary by other Fed members in search of additional clues for the monetary policy direction. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Silver Silver Prices Gold Price Today
