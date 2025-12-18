Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bank Holiday Alert: Planning A Branch Visit On December 19? Check RBI Holiday Calendar

With Christmas, New Year and regional festivals approaching, the RBI holiday calendar reflects the diversity of celebrations across India, combining national observances with local traditions.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 06:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As December ushers in year-end celebrations, travel plans and festive gatherings, it also brings a packed holiday calendar and that includes bank holidays. If you have important banking work lined up, it may be time to pause and check the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list.

How RBI Bank Holidays Are Decided

December is traditionally one of the busiest months, socially and financially. Between holiday shopping, travel bookings, year-end bill payments and business closures, banking needs often peak just as holidays stack up.

With Christmas, New Year and regional festivals approaching, the RBI holiday calendar reflects the diversity of celebrations across India, combining national observances with local traditions.

The RBI issues an annual holiday calendar that includes national holidays such as Republic Day and Independence Day, state-specific festivals, regional and cultural occasions, and special events, including elections, budget presentations, or government-notified holidays

Because of this structure, bank holidays can vary widely from one state to another, even on the same date.

Are Banks Open On December 19?

Tomorrow, December 19 marks the start of a long banking holiday weekend for parts of the country. Banks across Panaji and the rest of Goa will remain shut on Friday, as the state observes Goa Liberation Day, a public holiday commemorating Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.

Customers in Goa are advised to plan branch visits, cheque clearances, and cash transactions in advance, as in-person banking services will not be available.

December 20 Bank Holiday

The holidays don’t stop there. On Saturday, December 20, banks in Sikkim, including Gangtok, will remain closed to mark Losoong/Namsoong, a major harvest festival celebrated by the Bhutia and Lepcha communities.

With this regional holiday falling on a Friday, customers in Sikkim are set for an extended break in banking services.

December 21: Weekend Closure

Adding to the holiday stretch, Sunday, December 21, is a weekly bank holiday across India, as banks remain closed on all Sundays.

This means customers in Goa and Sikkim are looking at a two-three-day banking break, making it essential to complete urgent transactions ahead of time.

Will Digital Banking Still Work?

While bank branches will remain closed on these days, digital services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can still use UPI and mobile banking app, access internet banking, withdraw cash from ATMs, and make card payments. However, services such as cheque clearance, branch-based transactions, and customer service desks will resume only on the next working day.

With December already in festive mode, a little planning can help ensure your year-end finances stay on track.

Upcoming Bank Holidays In December

 

Date

 Day Region

December

19

  Goa Liberation Day Panaji

December

20

 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok

December

21

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

22

 Losoong / Namsoong Gangtok

December

24

  Christmas Eve Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong

December

25

 Christmas All Over India

December

26

 Christmas Celebration Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong

December

27

Christmas

Fourth Saturday

Kohima

All Over India

December

28

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

30

 Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

 

Shillong

December

31

 New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa

 

Aizawl and Imphal

 

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 18 Dec 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
