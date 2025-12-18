Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessEPFO Offers One-Time Relief: Employers Can Enrol Missed Employees With Minimal Penalty

EPFO Offers One-Time Relief: Employers Can Enrol Missed Employees With Minimal Penalty

Establishments not covered so far under the EPF Act may apply for coverage under this campaign and subsequently declare and enroll such eligible employees, the statement said.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday urged employers to avail of its special enrolment scheme which provides a six-month compliance window to voluntarily enrol eligible employees who were left out of EPF coverage in the earlier period from July 1, 2017 to October 31, 2025.

EPFO has launched the Employees’ Enrolment Scheme (EES)-2025 -- a special one-time facilitation initiative aimed at expanding EPF coverage and regularising past instances of non-compliance in a simplified and employer-friendly manner, according to an official statement.

The EEC-2025 provides a special compliance window of six months starting from November 2025 enabling employers to voluntarily enroll eligible employees who were left out of EPF coverage during the earlier period, and to regularise past non-compliance. Establishments not covered so far under the EPF Act may apply for coverage under this campaign and subsequently declare and enroll such eligible employees, the statement said.

Under EES-2025, in cases where employees’ contributions were not deducted earlier, the employer would be required to deposit only the employer’s share of contributions, along with interest under Section 7Q, applicable administrative charges, and penal damages limited to a lump sum of Rs 100, which would be treated as full compliance under all three schemes under EPFO.

Establishments facing assessment inquiry are also eligible under the scheme. Similarly, benefits under Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana are also eligible subject to terms and conditions under the scheme.

The EPFO has urged all employers to take advantage of this one-time, time-bound opportunity and contribute towards the national vision of “Social Security for All”. For this purpose, EPFO will communicate with identified defaulting employers through SMS and email, encouraging them to avail themselves of the EES 2025 one-time relaxation to regularise their defaults.

A nationwide awareness campaign has been initiated to inform employers about the benefits and provisions of the scheme. Simultaneously, the matter has been taken up with various Government authorities to ensure the enrolment of contractual and casual employees under the EPF framework, the statement added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Penalty Provident Fund EPFO
