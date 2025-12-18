Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BUY Or WAIT? Silver Rate In India Today (Dec 18) At Fresh Highs; Get Latest 1 Gm, 1 Kg Price

Check the latest silver price on December 18, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Silver prices in India climbed on Wednesday, on the back of favourable cues from global markets. Gold rates gained in early trade, along with silver after recently scaling a record high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The rise came as market participants reassessed the fallout of the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut along with support anticipated from from bond yields and expectations of further monetary easing.

Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion in Focus

Beyond interest rate expectations, bullion has also drawn support from sustained central bank purchases, steady inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook, particularly amid concerns linked to US tariffs.

Gold and silver prices have remained on a strong upward trajectory following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. Market participants continue to factor in the possibility of additional rate cuts, which has been a key driver supporting bullion prices through the year.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 18

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 224 per gram and Rs 2,24,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,900 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 224 2,24,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Pune 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 211 2,11,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Indore 201.10 2,01,100
Silver Rate in Lucknow 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 204 2,04,000
Silver Rate in Salem 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 215 2,15,000
Silver Rate in Patna 204 2,04,000
Published at : 18 Dec 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
