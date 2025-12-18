BUY Or WAIT? Silver Rate In India Today (Dec 18) At Fresh Highs; Get Latest 1 Gm, 1 Kg Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver prices in India climbed on Wednesday, on the back of favourable cues from global markets. Gold rates gained in early trade, along with silver after recently scaling a record high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The rise came as market participants reassessed the fallout of the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut along with support anticipated from from bond yields and expectations of further monetary easing.

Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion in Focus

Beyond interest rate expectations, bullion has also drawn support from sustained central bank purchases, steady inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook, particularly amid concerns linked to US tariffs.

Gold and silver prices have remained on a strong upward trajectory following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. Market participants continue to factor in the possibility of additional rate cuts, which has been a key driver supporting bullion prices through the year.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 18

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 224 per gram and Rs 2,24,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,900 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.