BUY Or WAIT? Silver Rate In India Today (Dec 18) At Fresh Highs; Get Latest 1 Gm, 1 Kg Price
Check the latest silver price on December 18, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.
Silver prices in India climbed on Wednesday, on the back of favourable cues from global markets. Gold rates gained in early trade, along with silver after recently scaling a record high on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The rise came as market participants reassessed the fallout of the US Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut along with support anticipated from from bond yields and expectations of further monetary easing.
Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion in Focus
Beyond interest rate expectations, bullion has also drawn support from sustained central bank purchases, steady inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook, particularly amid concerns linked to US tariffs.
Gold and silver prices have remained on a strong upward trajectory following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. Market participants continue to factor in the possibility of additional rate cuts, which has been a key driver supporting bullion prices through the year.
Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 18
Silver Rate In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.
Silver Rate In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 224 per gram and Rs 2,24,000 per kg.
Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,900 per kg.
Silver Rate In Mumbai Today
The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.
Silver Rate In Pune Today
The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.
Silver Rate In Kolkata Today
The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 211 per gram and Rs 2,11,000 per kg.
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Delhi
|211
|2,11,000
|Silver Rate in Chennai
|224
|2,24,000
|Silver Rate in Bangalore
|211
|2,11,000
|Silver Rate in Mumbai
|211
|2,11,000
|Silver Rate in Pune
|211
|2,11,000
|Silver Rate in Kolkata
|211
|2,11,000
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|204
|2,04,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|201.10
|2,01,100
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|204
|2,04,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|204
|2,04,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|204
|2,04,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|215
|2,15,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|204
|2,04,000