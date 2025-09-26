Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
July Sees Record Employee Enrolments Under ESIC, 31,000 New Establishments Covered

Over 48 per cent of new registrations comprise young people under 25 years of age, according to a Ministry of Labour and Employment statement.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 20.36 lakh new employees were added in the payroll data of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in the month of July, an increase of 4.86 per cent from 19.37 lakh new workers enrolled in June, an official statement said on Friday.

Over 48 per cent of new registrations comprise young people under 25 years of age, according to a Ministry of Labour and Employment statement.

About 31,146 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of July, thus ensuring social security to more workers.

“It is noticeable that out of the total 20.36 lakh employees added during the month, 9.85 lakh employees amounting to around 48.37 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years,” the statement said.

The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrollment of female members has been 4.33 lakh out of total 20,36,008 employees added in July.

Moreover, a total of 88 transgender employees has also been registered under the ESI Scheme in July, which attests to the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The ESI scheme in India is a social security system designed to provide financial and medical benefits to employees in case of sickness, maternity, disablement, and death due to employment injury. It also offers medical care to insured persons and their families. The scheme applies to factories and certain other establishments, including shops, hotels, and educational institutions, with a specified number of employees.

However, the payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

In June, the data showed that out of the total 19.37 lakh employees added during the month, 9.58 lakh employees, amounting to around 49.5 per cent of the total registrations, belong to the younger age group of up to 25 years.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs Labour Ministry Employment
