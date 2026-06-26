Are Markets Closed Today? Check If BSE And NSE Are Open On June 26

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock markets closed today, June 26, for Muharram.

Trading resumes Monday, June 29; MCX observed partial commodity holiday.

Nifty gained before holiday; seven more market holidays remain.

The Indian stock market is closed today, June 26, in observance of Muharram, with trading suspended across the country's two leading exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the official holiday calendars released by both exchanges, there will be no trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, Currency Derivatives Segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments on Friday.

As a result, equity, currency and debt markets will remain closed throughout the day. Regular trading across the Indian stock market will resume on Monday, June 29.

What Is Closed On June 26?

The Muharram holiday is the only stock market holiday scheduled in June. Before this, the most recent market closure was on May 28 for Bakri Id.

With today's holiday, investors and traders will have to wait until Monday to resume normal trading activity across all major market segments.

The next scheduled stock market holiday after Muharram will be observed on September 14, 2026, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

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MCX To Observe Partial Trading Holiday

Commodity market trading will also be affected today, although not for the entire day. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is observing a partial trading holiday on June 26.

As per the MCX holiday calendar, the commodities derivatives market will remain closed during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Trading will restart during the evening session, which will run from 5:00 PM until 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM, depending on the commodity contract.

Stock Market Holidays Remaining In 2026

Indian stock exchanges have scheduled a total of 16 trading holidays for 2026, including both full-day and partial market closures. With nine holidays already completed before today's closure, seven market holidays remain for the rest of the year.

After the Muharram holiday, markets will next remain shut on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Further trading holidays are scheduled for October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti, October 20 on Dussehra, November 10 on Diwali Balipratipada, November 24 on Guru Nanak Jayanti and December 25 for Christmas.

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Markets Ended Higher Before The Holiday

Ahead of today's market holiday, Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak for a second straight session on June 25.

The Nifty reclaimed the 24,250 mark and climbed to its highest level in more than a month, supported by easing crude oil prices and buying interest in auto, FMCG and realty stocks.

However, gains remained capped as selling pressure persisted in metal, IT and oil and gas shares.