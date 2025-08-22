Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Warns India Of Looming Tariffs, Calls It A ‘Kremlin Laundromat’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessTrump Adviser Peter Navarro Warns India Of Looming Tariffs, Calls It A ‘Kremlin Laundromat’

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has launched a sharp critique of India’s continued energy trade with Russia, warning that secondary tariffs on Indian goods will take effect on August 27. 

His remarks follow External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on August 21, days after a less fruitful discussion with US President Donald Trump regarding the Ukraine war.

‘India Doesn’t Need Russian Oil’

Navarro, a close confidant of President Trump, accused India of fuelling the conflict by buying Russian crude, calling the practice a “refining profiteering scheme”. According to him, India is operating as a “laundromat for the Kremlin”, re-exporting refined Russian oil products to global markets for profit.

“India doesn't need the oil from Russia,” Navarro told reporters, dismissing the argument that Russian crude is essential to meet India’s energy requirements. He added, “India doesn't appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed. It simply doesn't. It's cosying up to Xi Jinping.”

Despite his criticism, Navarro acknowledged India’s global influence. “I love India. Look, Modi is a great leader. But, please, please, India, look at what your role here is in the global economy. What you're doing right now is not creating peace, it's perpetuating the war,” he said.

Secondary Tariffs Countdown

Navarro reiterated that punitive measures are imminent unless India shifts its stance. “Just six days from now, you see -- I see that (the imposition of secondary tariffs on August 27) taking place,” he said, underlining that India’s current policies could have serious trade repercussions.

He further criticised India’s tariff structure, calling them “Maharaja tariffs”, along with high non-tariff barriers. Navarro argued that the US runs a massive trade deficit with India, claiming this hurts American businesses and workers. “Then they use the money they get from us when they sell us stuff to buy Russian oil, which is processed by refiners, and they make a bunch of money there,” he alleged.

Long-Running Dispute Over Energy Ties

This is not the first time Navarro has expressed disapproval of India’s energy links with Moscow. Earlier, he wrote in the Financial Times, criticising India’s purchases of Russian crude and rejecting claims that they are necessary for energy security.

His remarks come against the backdrop of Jaishankar’s firm response to US criticism. The minister recently pointed out that Washington itself had urged India to buy Russian oil in order to stabilise global energy prices during a period of extreme volatility.

As the August 27 deadline approaches, tensions between New Delhi and Washington are set to rise, with secondary tariffs threatening to disrupt one of the world’s most significant bilateral trade relationships.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
