Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyTop Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025? Lyno AI Makes Its Case

Top Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025? Lyno AI Makes Its Case

Lyno AI presale gains traction with $32K raised and 641K tokens sold. Powered by AI arbitrage, it offers retail investors cross-chain access with strong security.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 03:15 PM (IST)

Lyno AI emerges as one of the interesting presale projects in the 2025 thriving crypto market of 4.12 Trillion. Having collected the sum of $32,050 in the form of 641,010 tokens sold in its Early Bird stage, Lyno AI stands out with its advanced AI-based arbitrage technology. Its potential should be taken into account by the investors who aim to achieve high returns.

Unparalleled Cross-Chain Arbitrage. 

Lyno AI is the first to enable cross-chain arbitrage, allowing retail investors to compete with institutions that used to have the best infrastructure with multi-million dollar investments. The AI-based algorithms of the platform scan more than 15 blockchains in real time and detect lucrative trades that a standard retail shop would miss. It has multi-layered audited smart contracts that guarantee a high degree of security and milliseconds of execution.

Secured, Audited and Investor-OrientedTop Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025? Lyno AI Makes Its Case

The architecture of Lyno AI is focused on security and community governance. Cyberscope audit ensures that the platform is contractually sound. The protocols upgrade, fees, and the networks supported are controlled by token holders, generating an open and dynamic ecosystem. The investors can receive staking rewards and voting power with $LYNO tokens and enjoy in-built risk controls such as slippage optimization and reduced gas costs. 

The Time to Act is Now

The Early Bird presale phase is currently underway at $0.05 per token, with the second phase being at 0.055, but the demand is rising rapidly. More than 641,000 tokens sold have already raised over $32,000, approaching a final target price of $0.10. Individuals who spend more than 100 dollars on presale have access to a Lyno AI Giveaway where they have an opportunity of winning 10,000 tokens out of a 100,000-token pool shared between ten winners.

Lyno AI is an amalgamation of advanced AI trading, cross-chain access, and security audited by Cyberscope, and a community-based future. Investors are advised to move fast and grab tokens before this presale goes on a spurt. This prospective of 1650% return makes Lyno AI one of the top arbitrage projects of the year 2025.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/
Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 
Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 
Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 
Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 
Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway  

Contact Details:
 LYNO AI
 contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lyno AI Top Crypto Presale To Buy In 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Embed widget