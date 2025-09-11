Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Top 5 Cryptos To Buy That Could Make You Wealthy Enough To Leave Your 9-5 Job In Under 10 Weeks

The crypto market is hot, with some tokens showing huge growth. These 5 cryptos could make you wealthy enough to quit your job in under 10 weeks.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
The cryptocurrency market is gaining traction, and some tokens are exhibiting extremely positive growth trends. These five cryptocurrencies are becoming favourites among investors seeking to maximize profits within a relatively short period of time, thanks to their utility and momentum. Big or small, well-organised protocols, strong adoption, and meme coins with real-world utility are the key factors to consider.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is ready to break through. LILPEPE is based on a Layer 2 Ethereum network, and it is not just another meme coin; it is an Ethereum-based token with a practical purpose. The platform, through LILPEPE Launchpad, helps incubate future projects involving memes, providing investors with a foothold in newer innovations related to the meme space. The LILPEPE presale price of $0.0021, along with the $24 million it has raised, indicates strong enthusiasm and rapid community growth. Little Pepe is on track to be one of the season’s most hyped and closely watched meme coins in 2025 because of its viral and utility-focused infrastructure and growth plan. Should the momentum continue, which it will, investors eager about early-stage deals stand a good chance of benefiting significantly.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) remains an impressive perpetual DEX that is not custodial. Having generated over $110 million in revenue in the past 30 days and nearly $661 million in lifetime revenue, HYPE demonstrates that even in the face of market underperformance, DeFi projects can still succeed. Its constantly increasing charges reveal a viable business strategy that appeals to traders, as well as long-term investors.

The sentiment in the market remains positive, as shareholders have recognised the potential of HYPE to generate real income and possess high liquidity. Hyperliquid presents a valuable opportunity for individuals seeking to leverage DeFi infrastructure with a proven track record.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is making waves with its recent partnership with the United States Department of Commerce, which will write selected economic metrics on-chain. This monumental move to institutional acceptance has already produced a renewed wave of enthusiasm regarding LINK, which is now interpreted as a gateway between conventional finance and blockchain technology.

Chainlink has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion and is circulating 678.09M LINK, gradually gaining market share within the space of smart contracts and decentralized data. Analysts are optimistic about LINK, as a growing number of people use it and receive institutional backing, making it a prospective long-term investment.

Turbo (TURBO)

With a current price of $0.003919, Turbo (TURBO) has remained above the support level, despite the neutral RSI indicating neutral momentum. Existing compression is a sign that volatility may widen moving forward, and price behaviour demonstrates respect for the existing range limits. Trading volume is quite vigorous, although the trend is not very hot, which reflects the interest of market participants.

To investors rooting for breakout opportunities, the current structure of TURBO may serve as a prelude to soaring high in the forum in the coming years, should the declining trendline be violated in the near future. The project has a current circulating supply of 69 billion TURBO and remains available to all investors, including both retail and experienced clients.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

One of the strongest capacities shown by Shiba Inu (SHIB) was staying above its support line and exhibiting the bullish clearing effect. The token has broken out of a falling channel and now makes an inch stop before continuing the next leg with a higher high. A resistance breakout may aim to reach the $0.00001350-$0.00001400 range, and thus, this is one of the key periods in the meme coin movement.

Having a circulating supply of 589.24T SHIB and more than 2.85M holders, SHIB is still considered among the most popular meme coins. Although not a hyper-growth-oriented company like LILPEPE, it still presents good investment opportunities for investors seeking long-term gains.

Conclusion

Among these top five cryptos, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out with its blend of presale momentum, Layer 2 Ethereum utility, and the potential for incubating and nurturing projects through the Launchpad.  Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Turbo, and Shiba Inu all boast solid fundamentals and catalysts for growth, while LILPEPE currently offers the upside potential typically associated with early-stage projects, a rarity in meme coins with wallet-level utility. In the realm of high-risk, high-reward investment opportunities in 2025, this rising star is one to watch.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com 

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf 

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Top 5 Cryptos To Buy
Embed widget