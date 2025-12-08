The Safest 2026 Investment Is Here, Buy This Crypto Before the 20% Jump

Investors keep searching for the next big defi crypto project for 2026. Many assets rise on hype, but very few grow from real demand. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming one of the rare projects backed by clear utility, fast community growth, and a presale that continues to sell out at record speed. This mix creates a powerful setup for anyone who wants an early entry before the next price increase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sits in presale phase 6 right now with a price of $0.035. Over 95% of the 170 million phase-6 tokens are already sold. This pace shows how fast interest is rising. Many smart buyers are already securing positions before the token jumps by 20% in the next phase. More than 18,400 holders across all phases have joined already, and the team has generated around $19.20 million during the ongoing presale. With a total supply of 4 billion tokens, buyers still get an early advantage, but the window is shrinking. Recently, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also introduced card payments with no purchase limits. This is bringing more buyers into the presale since the process has become easier and faster.

Some analysts expect the token to aim for a 15X move after launch due to demand from its real lending ecosystem and rising interest in alternative assets that work like a crypto ETF in terms of risk spread. Investors today can still buy at $0.035. When listing happens, early buyers expect to see strong returns because demand will rise as the protocol becomes active and more users start interacting with the platform.

The Dual Lending System

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a lending and borrowing system that will work through two models. The first is the P2C mode where users will pool assets like USDT or BTC into audited smart contracts. Borrowers will provide overcollateralized collateral before accessing funds. The interest rate for each asset will shift based on how much of the pool is being used. High usage will raise the rates, motivating lenders to add more liquidity. This setup creates a stable flow that will focus on demand, not price games.

Depositors will receive mtTokens when they lend. These represent their share in the pool and grow in value as interest builds. Users can even use these mtTokens as collateral to borrow other assets. Over time, lenders will withdraw their funds along with earned returns, as long as liquidity is present.

To help readers understand the system, imagine a lender depositing $15,000 in USDT. They will receive mtUSDT at a 1:1 ratio. If the average APY reaches around 15% due to pool activity, this lender will earn $2,250 in passive income after one year. This is simple, clear passive income driven by real demand.

Borrowers will benefit as well. Someone with $1,000 worth of ETH will borrow up to 95% of that amount depending on the LTV ratio. This allows users to get liquidity without selling their crypto, giving them access to funds while still keeping their long-term exposure.

The second lending model will be P2P. This mode focuses on riskier tokens like PEPE and DOGE. Lenders and borrowers will connect directly, setting their own rates and time periods. This format removes shared liquidity pools and gives room for higher rewards due to higher risk. The P2P system will give users more options while keeping the main pools protected.

Interest models will also play a key role in borrowing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) plans to offer stable borrowing rates for users who want predictable costs. The stable rate will start slightly higher than the market rate but will protect borrowers during high-volatility periods. The protocol will also rebalance stable rates when the supply rate becomes too low compared to variable conditions. This ensures fairness for lenders and health for the system.

Collateral safety will remain a priority. Loans will require overcollateralization to stay safe from volatility. If a borrower’s collateral drops below required levels, the system will trigger liquidation. Liquidators will pay the debt at a discount, keeping the ecosystem stable. Liquidation success depends on liquidity and market strength, so the protocol will assign LTV ranges between 35% and 95% depending on each asset’s volatility. Stablecoins and ETH will rank higher, while more volatile assets will receive lower caps. Reserve factors will also range between 10% and 55% to balance risk.

V1 Protocol Launch At Sepolia Testnet and FutureExpansion

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) announced on its official X account that the V1 version of its protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This initial deployment will activate the project’s foundational components, including the main liquidity pool, the mtToken and debt token mechanisms, and an automated liquidator bot built to protect collateral and maintain protocol stability. During this phase, users will be able to lend, borrow, and supply ETH or USDT as collateral.

Releasing V1 on the testnet gives the community a chance to explore the system early, enhances transparency, and allows the team to collect real user feedback for refinements. As activity grows across the testnet, overall interest in the ecosystem may rise, strengthening long-term trust and helping build sustained demand for the MUTM token.

The roadmap also includes an advanced over-collateralized stablecoin system. Users will mint a $1-pegged asset by locking collateral such as ETH, SOL or AVAX. Each mint or repayment will create fresh transactional demand for MUTM. More activity will mean more usage, and more usage supports the token in the long run.

The result is a system built for long-term function, not short trends. Every feature of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) connects directly to real utility. As more users borrow, lend, stake, and mint stablecoins, the ecosystem will expand naturally. This will grow daily demand, shaping the token into a core asset that remains valuable long after listing.

Security Community Expansion

Community support will play a major role in the ecosystem’s future strength. The project already has more than 12,000 followers on X and continues to grow daily. For new users, the dashboard is already live. It lets buyers track their holdings and calculate ROI in real time. The Top 50 leaderboard rewards the biggest investors with bonus MUTM tokens, creating more excitement during the presale. A new daily bonus system now gives the number-one investor a $500 MUTM reward each day, as long as they make at least one transaction before the leaderboard resets at 00:00 UTC.

The recent update from the team on X announced that Halborn Security is performing a deep audit of the lending and borrowing contracts. This will confirm code strength, remove risks and ensure that the protocol works correctly before deployment. Strong security brings trust, and trust brings more demand.

The team has also launched a massive ongoing $100K giveaway. Ten winners will receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each. This event has attracted large attention from global buyers who want to earn extra tokens before the presale ends.

The Safest Time to Enter Before 2026

Right now, buyers still get access at $0.035. With phase 6 already 95% sold, the next jump will arrive soon. Early investors expect strong returns because demand continues to rise, the protocol moves toward its testnet release, and new users join daily due to easy card purchases, leaderboard rewards and a large giveaway. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a cleaner, safer entry point compared to many defi crypto projects. Its model spreads activity like a crypto ETF while still delivering direct utility.

The coming months will increase attention, and once listing goes live, the early presale price will look extremely small. This is the final stretch before the next 20% jump. Smart investors are securing their positions now, before phase 7 begins. The chance is open today, but it will not stay open for long.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.