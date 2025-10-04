SHIB Exploded 800% Last October, Experts Mention A DeFi Crypto to Buy Today for 900%

In October of last year, SHIB made news when it went up 800%, which drew in millions of retail traders looking for short-term gains. Meme coins can make quick gains, but their worth is often short-lived and has nothing to do with their real-world use. Analysts are now stressing how important it is to invest in crypto coins that have both growth potential and useful features. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming known as an alternative to DeFi that offers both high returns and long-term use through its stablecoin and lending systems.

Lending Protocol and Stable Interest Mechanics

The price of Phase 6 of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is $0.035, and about 55% of the 170 million tokens have already been bought. Over 16,750 people have bought shares, and about $16.8 million has been raised. With Phase 7 coming up, the price of each token will go up by 15% to $0.040, which is a clear reason to join early. Now, small investors can join a presale that makes MUTM an appealing option to speculative meme coins by balancing ease of access with strong fundamentals.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol designed for real financial utility. Its dual lending model includes Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pools for high-liquidity assets like ETH or USDT, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending for more niche or higher-risk tokens. The Sepolia testnet will launch in Q4 2025, starting with ETH and USDT pools. Participants in P2C lending will receive mtTokens representing their deposits, accruing interest over time, while borrowers will be able to access liquidity with clear overcollateralization rules.

It's easy to plan your payback costs with the platform's Stable Interest Rate Model. Borrowers have the option to lock in a stable rate at the time of borrowing. These rates typically start a little higher than variable rates to make up for the dependability of the rate. When there are big changes in the market, rebalancing systems will change interest rates to keep things fair and protect liquidity. To protect the protocol and encourage general adoption instead of speculative gambling, assets that are very volatile or not very liquid will not be able to borrow at stable rates.

Collateral safety is a big part of how Mutuum works. Loan-to-Value ratios will limit how much you can borrow based on the collateral you pledge, and liquidation triggers and fines will protect the protocol and encourage liquidators. Deposit and borrow limits keep banks from being too dependent on a few assets, which lowers the danger to the whole system. Mutuum also has Enhanced Collateral Efficiency for secure assets that are correlated, which lets you borrow more while keeping your assets safe.

Roadmap, Security, and Growth Prospects

Mutuum's phased roadmap is set up to achieve long-term credibility and progress. The second phase will be all about building the core smart contracts, the front end of the DApp, and the back end infrastructure. In Phase 3, the beta testnet, working demos, and final audits will be made available, which will get things ready for listing on an exchange. In Phase 4, the live platform will go live, support for multiple chains will be added, and institutional relationships and staking rewards for mtToken users will be added.

Security and community engagement are key pillars. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a CertiK audit with a Token Score of 90 and Skynet Score of 79. The $50,000 bug bounty program offers rewards by severity, including Critical (up to $2,000), Major (up to $1,000), Medium (up to $500), and Low (up to $200), while a $100,000 giveaway strengthens community participation. These measures will create confidence among investors in both protocol security and long-term viability.

People who bought in Phase 1 at $0.01 already see 3.5x value gains at $0.035. Analysts think that MUTM's structured income from lending, stablecoin minting, staking rewards, and open-market buybacks could give the company a 900% growth path in the medium term, which would be better than SHIB's previous run of hype-driven gains. Unlike meme coins, MUTM's value is supported by a stable system and increasing usefulness.

As Phase 6 gets close to being sold out, Phase 7 will start with a new presale price of $0.040, making it harder for new investors to get in. People who owned SHIBs only depended on market hype, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will reward participants with real use, governance power, and demand that is backed by money.

Investors who get in early on this DeFi environment will be able to benefit from both short-term gains from pre-sales and long-term growth as the platform grows. MUTM is one of the best crypto coins to buy right now because of its strong pre-sale momentum, stable lending mechanics, and protocol-backed demand. It also offers a controlled and predictable way to reach a possible return of 900%.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.