OPINION | Risk, Reward, & The Rise of DeFi: Why Bitcoin Is No Longer Just A Bet

By Roshan Aslam

Historical precedent suggests that the global economy has always been on the lookout for assets that ooze profitability above all else. Furthermore, while finance itself is not stationary, the restrictions imposed on traditional finance through central regulations and global uncertainties exposed a gap that was finally filled with the public release of Bitcoin in 2009. The emergence of Bitcoin also simultaneously gave rise to decentralised finance that was not only unrestricted but also had limited exposure to global uncertainties — qualities that brought it to the forefront of the shifting dynamics of global finances.

Fast forward to 2025, the impact of DeFi has gone beyond the initial bandwagon, and the world has started to understand the unprecedented scope of value creation. Bitcoin remains the largest share of voice in this concern; however, its significant volatility has often been portrayed as a deal breaker for many. However, with DeFi gathering more support than ever, and Bitcoin’s rise to prominence on the back of tremendous financial promises and deliveries, profitability is no longer a question, but retail investors remain wary.

Rising Focus On Risk Assets

Many would argue that the average retail investor has limited risk exposure capacity and hence is not prepared for the significant volatility it brings. However, the foundation of investments has always included the ups and downs, and the legendary Warren Buffett’s ‘Buying the Dip’ concept further cements the important aspect behind the volatility.

While many would point out that the average investor looks towards safe bets for value creation, the growth & profitability aspect becomes stationary. This is one of the major reasons behind the world beginning to emphasise risk assets like Bitcoin and other VDAs.

For instance, when a ball is dropped, it goes down at first, but then it bounces back upwards. In layman’s terms, this is the principle that is being followed globally in terms of risk assets, with calculated exposure to understand the details associated with any particular movements, upwards or downwards.

Furthermore, Bitcoin and the larger DeFi ecosystem use one of the most innovative and exciting ways of financial transactions via Blockchain, which is essentially superior to traditional electronic transaction technologies and takes significantly reduced time. Coupled with the value creation aspects in profitability, the global financial order is adopting these new-age risk assets, and it is projected to grow in the coming years.

Growth Catalysts

When it comes to Bitcoin and the larger DeFi ecosystem, the question has shifted from why to how much. This essentially means that the global financial order recognises the tremendous potential of the new-age financial model that is decentralisation. With Bitcoin holding the largest share of voice in the DeFi space, how it accumulates returns has become the secondary question, with the primary being how much profit could be garnered through this.

Bitcoin and the larger DeFi ecosystem have become the catalysts of tremendous growth, owing to rising investor participation, adoption by institutional investors and most importantly, the world governments. The US has already established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Bhutan has become one of the largest holders of VDAs, while small countries like El Salvador have already adopted it as legal tender. What this signifies is beyond singular profitability, since it highlights the gradual shift and rising credibility of these assets while transforming conventional finance.

Furthermore, as the adoption rate grows and world governments become lenient to the idea of decentralised finance, large efforts will become the benchmark for mining and investment efforts. This will significantly change DeFi from a niche aspect to an extensive model that rivals traditional finance.

In this scenario, the advantage will remain with the early adopters across levels — retail, institutional or governments. However, the absolute adoption will be possible through advocacy and policy support from the authorities, which is gradually becoming a unified voice around the world. The US House of Representatives have already rolled out a bill in the space, with multiple other countries like India working on policies for the future.

Future Projections

The coming years will be pivotal to strengthening the Bitcoin adoption rate and DeFi supremacy. Market corrections via volatility will be one of the many tools that will be imperative for global adoption rates and increasing value creation.

However, the focus on the larger decentralised finance via Bitcoin will witness a greater emphasis as more governments and institutional investors pitch in. As a result, Bitcoin is projected to witness significant growth, much of which will directly impact the rising adoption rate of the asset itself, along with the larger DeFi ecosystem.

(The author is the co-founder & CEO of GoSats)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.