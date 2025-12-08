A new DeFi altcoin is entering a decisive moment. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is closing in on the end of Phase 6, and interest is climbing fast as traders search for the best crypto to buy now before the next major price jump. With Phase 6 almost fully allocated and new buyers entering at a rapid pace, the presale is approaching a point where demand may outpace availability. Some analysts believe this late-stage push could signal strong upside potential heading into 2026.

What the Protocol Is Building

Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025 at $0.01. Today, the token sits at $0.035, reflecting a 250% rise since the first stage. The project has already raised $19.1 million, attracted more than 18,300 holders, and sold over 810 million MUTM tokens. Out of the 4 billion total supply, 1.82 billion tokens were set aside for the presale. Nearly half of them are already bought.

Mutuum Finance is building a lending protocol designed around dual markets that support on-chain borrowing and lending. The system creates real yield through interest repaid by borrowers and uses on-chain liquidity to keep the markets active. This early traction is part of why analysts have started including MUTM in lists of top cryptocurrencies to watch for 2026.

V1 Launch Timeline, Security Layers, and First Price Projection

The Mutuum Finance team confirmed on its official X account that the V1 testnet is scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia network. The first release includes the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt-tracking system, and the liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be the initial lending, borrowing, and collateral assets.

Security has been a major focus of the project. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, and Halborn Security is performing a full review of the protocol’s lending and borrowing contracts. The project also launched a $50K bug bounty aimed at strengthening the smart contract base before launch.

With the testnet and audits lining up well before mainnet, analysts believe MUTM could reach strong early exchange visibility. Some analysts believe that in a bullish scenario, MUTM could climb 400% to 500% in 2026, especially as long as borrowing activity grows quickly after the protocol goes live.

mtTokens, Buy-and-Distribute System, and Daily Leaderboard Activity

Mutuum Finance rewards suppliers by issuing mtTokens, which rise in value as borrowers pay interest. Instead of offering fixed rewards, Mutuum Finance lets demand drive yield. When users borrow more, mtTokens grow faster, and suppliers earn more.

The protocol will also use a buy-and-distribute system that many analysts see as a key long-term driver. A portion of platform revenue will be used to buy MUTM on the open market. Those tokens are then redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This creates steady buy pressure and increases token demand as the platform grows.

Daily activity is boosted through the 24-hour leaderboard, where the top contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This feature helps sustain consistent inflows and keeps the presale active even during quieter market hours.

Because of these elements, some market commentators suggest that the token could rise 600% or more during its first strong cycle, especially if exchange listings and the buy-and-distribute system lead to early liquidity expansion.

Layer-2 Expansion

Mutuum Finance is also developing a USD-pegged stablecoin that will be minted and burned on demand. Borrower interest will help support the stablecoin’s strength, giving the protocol an internal liquidity engine.

Layer-2 expansion is another major part of the roadmap. Mutuum Finance aims to deploy its lending system across multiple chains, including popular L2 networks where fees are low and activity is high. Multi-chain support could push deeper borrowing markets, more supplier activity, and larger liquidity pools.

To ensure accurate pricing for liquidations, the protocol will rely on Chainlink feeds along with fallback oracles and aggregated on-chain data. This protects users from incorrect pricing and helps keep loan liquidations smooth even during volatile periods.

With these tools in motion, analysts believe that MUTM may see up to 800% upside by late 2026 if market conditions strengthen and user activity grows at the pace seen in earlier DeFi cycles.

Whale Entries Rising

Phase 6 is now sitting close to full allocation, with only a small percentage remaining. As more traders search for new cryptocurrency opportunities that offer higher upside than large-cap coins, Mutuum Finance is attracting increased interest. The low entry price of $0.035 has become a focal point for investors who want exposure before the launch price of $0.06.

Whale activity has also added to the urgency. During earlier stages, Mutuum Finance saw days where the fundraising jumped by over $120K within hours. Events like this often signal that larger buyers are entering the presale, which creates confidence for smaller contributors. Analysts say that whale entries tend to speed up late-stage sellouts, especially when the price is about to move upward.

The end of Phase 6 marks a key moment in the project. Once this stage closes, the next price increase will arrive, and demand could spike as traders react to the higher valuation. Early investor sentiment indicates that many buyers view this as one of the best cryptocurrency to invest in before the next wave of DeFi launches hits the market. With the testnet near, audits underway, and a stablecoin and buy-and-distribute system preparing to launch, the remaining allocation of Phase 6 is moving fast.

