Every bull market cycle brings a new wave of DeFi contenders, but few projects manage to connect product delivery with sustainable token demand. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has quickly drawn analyst attention for doing exactly that. With its presale already crossing key milestones and V1 of its protocol nearing launch, many now see MUTM as one of the next big DeFi crypto stories heading into 2026—and possibly one of the best crypto to buy now for long-term exposure.

Presale momentum and early positioning

The presale data speaks for itself. MUTM is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, already over 71% allocated, with $17.7 million raised from more than 17,300 holders. Because each stage has a fixed price and allocation, faster demand pushes the project into the next tier—$0.04 for Phase 7—before launch at $0.06.

This step-based model keeps pricing transparent and rewards early participants. For example, Phase 1 buyers at $0.01 are positioned for roughly 500% appreciation at token listing. A 24-hour leaderboard, which resets at 00:00 UTC, adds an extra layer of engagement by rewarding the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM, sustaining both visibility and participation.

Product foundation and analyst-backed forecasts

Mutuum Finance aims to bring structure and scalability to DeFi lending. It combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) liquidity pools for core assets like ETH and stablecoins with Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated markets that support custom loan terms. This dual model allows the protocol to serve both mainstream lenders and niche borrowers without cross-contamination of risk.

The project’s recent update confirmed that V1 of its lending protocol will launch on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, including a Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot, with ETH and USDT as the first supported assets. These milestones support what analysts describe as a product-driven valuation curve.

Confidence has also been reinforced by a CertiK audit, which returned a 90/100 Token Scan score, one of the higher ratings among 2025 DeFi entrants. Together with a $50,000 bug bounty, this signals a proactive approach to security and transparency.





Several analysts now outline a potential medium-term price target between $0.25–$0.30, roughly a 7–8x increase from today’s presale price. Their thesis: verified security, a working testnet, and token demand tied to platform usage could make MUTM one of 2025’s standout performers.





mtTokens, oracles, and the buy-and-distribute model

At the protocol level, Mutuum Finance is designing a system that links lending activity directly to token value. Under its planned model, a portion of protocol fees and platform revenue would be used to buy MUTM on the open market, and MUTM purchased on the open market would be redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This approach aims to create organic demand and ongoing redistribution once the platform is fully operational.

The project also intends to rely on a robust oracle framework, expected to use Chainlink price feeds with potential fallback and DEX TWAP aggregation for accurate valuations during liquidations. These features remain under development but are considered essential for maintaining transparency, fair pricing, and investor confidence ahead of the testnet phase.

From a valuation perspective, multiple DeFi-focused analysts predict a $0.45–$0.50 range by late 2026, about 12–14x above current levels, as long as lending volume and fee throughput continue to scale post-launch.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 expansion

Looking further ahead, Mutuum Finance’s roadmap outlines two major additions: a USD-pegged overcollateralized stablecoin and Layer-2 scaling. The stablecoin aims to improve capital efficiency for borrowers while creating a predictable liquidity base for lenders. The Layer-2 rollout, meanwhile, is designed to cut transaction costs and boost throughput, positioning the platform for large-scale retail and institutional use.

If these features materialize on schedule, analysts project MUTM could reach the $0.80–$1.00 range by 2030, representing approximately a 20–28x increase from today’s presale price. Such projections assume steady adoption, multi-chain expansion, and consistent reinvestment of protocol fees through the buy-and-distribute model.

Phase 6 sell-through and whale accumulation

Momentum within the presale has accelerated as Phase 6 nears full allocation. On-chain data and internal dashboards show that several large investors have entered during the last two phases, with some single allocations surpassing $100,000. These inflows have helped the project cross $17.7 million raised and boosted expectations of an early Phase 7 transition.

Whale participation is typically viewed as a vote of confidence—especially in structured sales where pricing steps are predefined. It signals that experienced investors are positioning ahead of the next price move and are confident in Mutuum Finance’s roadmap, product delivery, and post-launch liquidity outlook.

