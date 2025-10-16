Investors have watched Ethereum navigate a sharp correction since its August 24 peak, yet analysts maintain that a robust rally lies ahead for ETH through 2026. This outlook stems from Elliott Wave patterns signaling an unfinished upward impulse from April's low, targeting zones beyond $6,000.

Meanwhile, a top crypto, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), has captured attention in the crypto market, raising $17,400,000 since presale inception and amassing 17,200 holders. Phase 6 of its 11-phase presale stands at $0.035 per token, a 250% surge from phase one's $0.01 entry, with 70% already filled.

Such momentum underscores why crypto predictions favor these assets amid shifting crypto prices. Experts anticipate ETH reclaiming highs, but Mutuum Finance's DeFi utility promises steadier gains for participants. This dual focus highlights investor strategies blending established leaders with emerging protocols.

Ethereum's Technical Rebound Signals Strength

Analysts have adjusted their short-term counts after last week's flash crash concluded a corrective wave. Ether dipped to $3,546, retesting a prior bull flag breakout from 2022-2024 patterns. That low marked a classic fourth-wave target at the 100% Fibonacci extension.

Consequently, holding above that level propels ETH toward $6,141 initially, per the unmet bull flag projection. Longer-term, the black wave-5 impulse demands one more red sub-wave, aiming for $6,921 to $9,159.

The 11-day upswing to October 7's $4,758 high unfolded in seven steps, confirming a B-wave correction. Ether's detour extended the fourth wave into a seven-week flat, yet the structure remains intact. Investors monitor crypto prices closely here. A breach below $3,546 could delay targets, but current charts suggest resilience.





Crypto predictions align on this rally, especially as ETH bottomed precisely at key supports. Broader crypto etf inflows bolster the case, drawing institutional bets. Still, volatility lingers from recent spikes.

Mutuum Finance Presale Accelerates

Mutuum Finance has opened phase 6, drawing funds rapidly as it fills 70%. Tokens trade at $0.035 now, up 3.5x from inception. Phase 6 sells out fast. Thus, opportunities dwindle for this pricing. Phase 7 follows soon, hiking 14.3% to $0.04. Launch arrives at $0.06, yielding current buyers a 371% return post-listing.





The team finalized its Certik audit, scoring 90/100 for security. Confidence builds. Additionally, Mutuum Finance launched a bug bounty via Certik, allocating $50,000 USDT across critical, major, minor, and low tiers. Vulnerabilities earn rewards accordingly.

A dashboard now tracks top 50 holders, featuring a 24-hour leaderboard. Daily resets occur at 00:00 UTC. The top user claims $500 in MUTM bonuses, conditional on one transaction. Past day's leaders bought $8,860.03, $8,339.03, $1,187.81, $949.71, and $649.69 respectively. Engagement surges.

Mutuum Finance Unveils Lending Protocol

Mutuum Finance announced its lending and borrowing protocol , deploying V1 to Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Core elements include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidator bots. Initial support covers ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, or collateral. Users earn yields on idle assets without custody loss.

Borrow rates derive from utilization, balancing supply and demand. Abundant capital keeps rates low, spurring loans. Scarcity raises them, prompting repayments and deposits. Stable options lock predictable costs, starting higher than variables for certainty. Rebalancing activates if variables exceed stables by 10%, ensuring equity.

Overcollateralization safeguards positions; loans require excess value against fluctuations. Liquidations trigger below thresholds, offering bonuses to resolvers. Deposit and borrow caps limit exposures for volatile tokens. Restricted modes confine high-risk assets to same-token borrowing. Enhanced efficiency boosts limits for correlated pairs like stablecoins.

LTV ratios cap borrowings at 75% for stables, dropping to 35-40% for volatiles. Liquidation penalties fund treasuries partially. Reserves accrue from interests, higher for riskier assets. Chainlink oracles feed prices, with fallbacks for reliability. Liquidity management prevents slippage in closures.

Crypto investments favor such mechanics. Mutuum's P2C pools enable instant access; P2P suits custom deals. Lenders receive accruing mtTokens, redeemable anytime. Borrowers post collateral, repay to retrieve it seamlessly.

Giveaway Boosts Participation

Mutuum Finance rolled out a $100,000 MUTM giveaway , splitting prizes among 10 winners at $10,000 each. Participants submit wallets, complete quests, and invest $50 minimum in presale. Eligibility confirms via these steps. Excitement mounts as entries pour in.

This initiative celebrates presale progress, fostering community ties. Winners await random selection post-deadline. Such events highlight protocol accessibility.

Crypto predictions tie ETH's wave-driven surge to Mutuum Finance's utility-driven ascent by 2026. Investors eye ETH's $6,000+ push amid crypto prices recovery, yet Mutuum's yields and safeguards offer tangible edges in crypto investments. Protocols like this outpace mere speculation.

