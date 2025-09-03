Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained above the $110,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 42 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 6 percent. Pyth Network (PYTH) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 6 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.82 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.37 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $110,745.41, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.46 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 96.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,318.60, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.52 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.91 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.22 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2146. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 19.09.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 0.89 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $111.54. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,728.99.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.82, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.55 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 245.18.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $209.16, marking a 24-hour jump of 2.87 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,662.20.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 3)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Price: $0.7904

24-hour gain: 5.91 percent

Four (FORM)

Price: $3.32

24-hour gain: 5.82 percent

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Price: $595.94

24-hour gain: 5.17 percent

Bitget Token (BGB)

Price: $4.94

24-hour gain: 4.91 percent

Ondo (ONDO)

Price: $0.9569

24-hour gain: 4.86 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 3)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Pyth Network (PYTH)

Price: $0.1577

24-hour loss: 5.27 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.11

24-hour loss: 3.23 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.1742

24-hour loss: 3.22 percent

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $0.2295

24-hour loss: 2.53 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $2.38

24-hour loss: 2.17 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is on an upward trend, gaining over 4% since Monday's lows. This shift in momentum comes as the odds of a rate cut increased back to 90%. Institutional demand continues to provide tailwinds to the market, with Strategy acquiring an additional 4,048 BTC. Meanwhile, Ethereum whale addresses rose by 4% in just 10 days. Currently trading at $111,300, Bitcoin must clear the resistance at $113,650 to confirm a bullish structure, potentially setting the stage for a sustained recovery in the coming weeks.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin has regained footing around $111K, marking a modest rebound from its recent dip into the ~$107K–$108K support zone, buoyed by liquidity-driven momentum and $333 million in net spot ETF inflows led by major institutional players. Ethereum is holding near $4.3K, largely flat, with resilience reinforced by continued strong ETF demand and structural utility, earning it the label “digital oil” for its dominance in powering DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts. The broader crypto market is cautiously optimistic, even as sentiment remains tense ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which could shape rate-cut expectations. Overall, early September trading suggests market consolidation with upside potential, contingent on macro data and continued institutional flow.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is holding steady around $111K after recent turbulence, with stablecoin liquidity and moderate inflows signaling that investor confidence is quietly building. While volatility is still there but the market tone is far from bearish, capital continues to flow into quality assets. Ethereum’s push to defend the $4,300 level is backed by strong treasury growth and surging dApp activity, highlighting its role as a leader in network utility. XRP has broken its losing streak on optimism around potential ETF approvals, while Dogecoin and Solana show signs of steady accumulation.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “On the 4-hour chart, BTC is correcting within a descending channel after peaking at $124K. It recently found demand near $108K and is now testing mid-range resistance at $110K. The market structure shows a shift to lower highs and lows, signaling a controlled pullback. RSI has climbed to 56, indicating short-term bullish momentum. A breakout above $110K could open the door to $117K, while rejection may lead to a retest of the $104K support. Onchain, the adjusted SOPR remains weak, struggling above 1, suggesting profit-taking dominates.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto markets are attempting to recover after exhausting the selling pressure; however, the rebound has yet to be validated. The BTC price is trading above $111K, and the ETH price is above $4300. Besides, Solana regained $210, and Binance Coin reached $850, while Dogecoin, Tron & Cardano remain restricted below their respective resistance. The top gainers for the day are Bitget Token with a nearly 9.5% jump, followed by Pump.fun with over a 7.5% rise. Ondo with 6.38% and Fartcoin, Pudgy Penguins & dogwifhat by over 5% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s momentum remains intact as buyers continue to defend key levels. With strong inflows and improving risk sentiment, we at 9 Point Capital expect the rally to extend in the near term. Volatility may stay elevated, but dips are being absorbed swiftly, keeping the broader uptrend constructive. Tactical buying remains the preferred approach.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.