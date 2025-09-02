World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency venture tied to Donald Trump and his family, saw its flagship token stumble on its first day of public trading. The token, called World Liberty ($WLFI), was made available to investors this week after months of anticipation. While it opened above $0.30, the price soon slid to around $0.246 by 1840 GMT, marking a drop of nearly 12 per cent, as per CoinGecko data.

The decline left the token’s market capitalisation just under $7 billion, slotting it as the 31st largest cryptocurrency in circulation. Despite the rocky debut, major exchanges including Binance, OKX and Bybit quickly listed the token, ensuring wide accessibility for global traders.

From Investor Votes To Trading Floor

The Trump family, along with business partners, launched World Liberty Financial last year, billing it as a decentralised finance platform. It had already issued a stablecoin before introducing $WLFI. Unlike most crypto rollouts, early buyers initially did not get a tradable asset. Instead, the token gave them limited governance rights, such as voting on potential changes to the platform’s code.

In July, token holders approved the move to make $WLFI tradable, a decision that paved the way for Monday’s launch. Under the current arrangement, early backers can offload up to 20 per cent of their holdings. The expectation among many investors was that Trump’s association would bolster long-term value.

Profits & Political Concerns

Since its inception, World Liberty has been highly lucrative for the Trump family. As per Reuters estimates, based on available terms, blockchain-tracked transactions and publicly disclosed deals, the project has already generated around $500 million for them.

But the venture has not been free of criticism. Democratic lawmakers and ethics experts argue that Trump’s involvement in digital assets poses conflicts of interest, particularly as he oversees regulatory policies shaping the crypto landscape. The White House, however, has maintained that Trump’s assets are held in a trust managed by his children and that “there are no conflicts of interest.”

For now, investors will be watching closely to see whether $WLFI stabilises or continues to face selling pressure in the coming days.

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.