Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $111,000 mark over the weekend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 39 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 19 percent. ETHFI became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 1 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.86 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.31 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $111,842.61, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.19 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 99.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,119.22, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.92 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.65 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.65 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2346. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.79.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 2.44 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $106.51. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,433.60.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.85, seeing a 24-hour dip of 2.61 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 253.34.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $210.02, marking a 24-hour jump of 4.16 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18.650.91.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $65.18

24-hour gain: 18.29 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.005701

24-hour gain: 13.60 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $15.86

24-hour gain: 12.47 percent

Aehtir (ATH)

Price: $0.06335

24-hour gain: 9.99 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $9.67

24-hour gain: 9.54 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

ether.fi (ETHFI)

Price: $1.56

24-hour loss: 0.99 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $2.31

24-hour loss: 0.57 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.336

24-hour loss: 0.14 percent

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.07217

24-hour loss: 0.12 percent

Avalanche (AVAX)

Price: $28.22

24-hour loss: 9.20 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is maintaining a strong upward momentum, trading near $112,000 as whale accumulation adds support to the market. In just one week, whales bought $3.3 billion worth of BTC, followed by $1.73 billion in ETH accumulation later in the week. This shows increased confidence in crypto, ahead of the fourth quarter. While ETFs saw significant outflows last week, whales absorbed the selling pressure, putting BTC back on the bullish track. For now, a decisive close above $112,600 could further strengthen Bitcoin’s momentum, with support standing at $107,900.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin traded within a narrow range of $109K to $112K over the weekend as traders maintained a cautious stance following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials. Persistent inflation continues to weigh on the Fed’s outlook, limiting the scope for near-term rate cuts. Despite the consolidation, Bitcoin remains up nearly 70% from last September. Data from Sentora indicates that over $5.75 billion worth of BTC exited centralized exchanges last week. While modest compared to historical bull market flows, this trend suggests some investors are using the pullback to accumulate. Key technical levels to watch are support at $108,600 and resistance at $112,300.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s recent decline from above $118,000 to below $109,000 highlights the volatility that continues to define the asset class. However, it is important to look at these movements in context rather than in isolation. The $107,200 level has emerged as a critical area of support, and as long as it holds, the medium-term trend remains constructive. A recovery above $115,000 could open the path for a retest of higher levels, but the focus for investors should be on the broader picture. Institutional participation, increasing global adoption, and the resilience shown after each correction suggest that the long-term outlook remains positive. In periods like this, discipline and patience become key, as short-term pullbacks often pave the way for stronger consolidation and eventual upward momentum.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently trading around $111,700 amid heightened volatility and macro uncertainty. Recent breakdowns below key support levels signal short-term bearish sentiment, with momentum indicators like MACD and RSI turning negative. A "death cross" looms, suggesting possible continued downside unless strong buying interest returns. The macro backdrop—marked by hawkish Fed policy and risk-off sentiment—adds pressure. However, institutional interest and post-halving supply constraints may support longer-term bullish potential. Key resistance lies near $115,000, with support around $110,000 and $103,000. A break in either direction could define Bitcoin’s next major move. Investors remain cautious yet watchful of structural bullish catalysts.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The investors experienced a sigh of relief as the markets began to recover. Bitcoin price marked a daily close above $112,000, which helped the token to begin the weekly trade on a bullish note. With this, Ethereum reclaimed $4000, BinanceCoin $1000, and Cardano $0.8 levels. Meanwhile, Solana reached $210 but still looks weak along with XRP and Dogecoin. The top gainers for the day include Zcash with over 18.43%, Pump.fun with a 13.76% rise, and MYX Finance by over 11.63%. Besides, ether.fi plunges by over 1% followed by Memecore, Tron, and XDC Network by less than 1% each.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s dip below key averages isn’t a death knell but a cleansing. Flushing out leveraged longs wipes the slate clean, resets positioning, and builds healthier footing. With funding rates turning negative, the stage is set for stronger hands to drive the next move higher, reinforcing our bullish stance despite short-term turbulence.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.