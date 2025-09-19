Cryptocurrency Price Today (September 19): Bitcoin Dips Below $117,000, ASTER Gains 54%

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $117,000 mark early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 52 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. ASTER became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 54 percent. MYX Finance (MYX) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 15 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.08 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.51 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $116,801.25, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.20 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.03 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,538.16, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.84 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.03 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 0.45 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2759. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 24.49.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 0.45 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $117.35. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,239.20.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.03, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.33 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 245.64.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $243.91, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.32 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 21,665.10.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 19)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $0.6218

24-hour gain: 53.42 percent

Immutable (IMX)

Price: $0.8861

24-hour gain: 16.27 per cent

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Price: $3.23

24-hour gain: 11.31 percent

Avalanche (AVAX)

Price: $34.39

24-hour gain: 5.15 percent

Polkadot (DOT)

Price: $4.65

24-hour gain: 4.34 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 19)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $13.78

24-hour loss: 14.77 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $2.54

24-hour loss: 13.35 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.007412

24-hour loss: 11.38 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.37

24-hour loss: 4.77 percent

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Price: $610.23

24-hour loss: 3.96 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading steady around $117,200 after attempting a breakout at the $118,000 level. With the Dollar remaining under pressure, despite the rate cut, inflows into safe-haven assets such as Bitcoin are expected to increase, helping in the price action. Meanwhile, Ethereum is also gaining momentum, supported by whale accumulation of $3.8 billion worth of ETH in just 72 hours. A breakout above $4,660 could make way towards $4,820, while strong support at $4,550 provides a base for sustained upside.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Crypto markets are showing signs of moderating after a strong start to September. Bitcoin has rallied roughly 8% so far this month — one of its best Septembers in many years — with price nudging toward $117,000. Technical indicators show resistance forming around that level, and the next meaningful resistance may lie near $120K; support is holding in the zone between $110,000–$112,000. If BTC breaks above resistance with volume, further gains are possible, but a failure could lead to a pullback toward support. On the flows front, Bitcoin spot ETFs have enjoyed strong inflows recently: ~$$2.3 billion over a recent week, including ~$260-292 million on a single day.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market is showing resilience, with Bitcoin moving upwards after the Fed’s recent rate cut and holding above $117,000. Market is now watching a strong probability of fresh all-time highs within weeks, supported by whale inflows of over $3 billion into Bitcoin wallets in August and steady institutional demand. Altcoins are also taking the spotlight, Solana climbing near $250 and Chainlink outperforming peers on strong momentum. Dogecoin is particularly noteworthy, consolidating despite heavy selling pressure, with the market eyeing a potential breakout that could deliver over 100% upside if resistance clears.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “BTC largely consolidated around $115,000, ranging between $115K and $117K, with a brief dip below support swiftly absorbed by buyers. Momentum has since shifted bullish, as BTC tests the $117,800 resistance level. A decisive breakout above this zone could open the path toward the $118,200–$118,500 range in the short term. RSI is trending upward, and volume profiles suggest growing interest near breakout levels. However, failure to break $117,800 cleanly may lead to another pullback toward the $115,500 support before any sustained move higher.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Crypto markets are steady around $117K for Bitcoin after the Fed’s rate cut, showing optimism but not euphoria. Much of the move was priced in, the real driver now will be whether the Fed signals more cuts ahead and whether real demand, not just speculation, picks up.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The impact of the Fed rate cuts has settled as Bitcoin begins to consolidate around the gains. The bears appear to have started to book profits as the BTC price dropped below the crucial support at $117,138 and plunged below $117,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum, XRP, BinanceCoin, Solana, and Cardano trade above their respective resistance. Among the top gainers are Aster, with a nearly 50% rise, followed by Immutable & Near Protocol by over 15% & 9%, respectively. Besides, MYX Finance, Memecore & Pump.fun, dropped by 16.15%, 13.21% and 11.96%, respectively. However, the market sentiments continue to remain neutral at the moment.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin remains positioned for significant upside. Liquidity conditions are improving, institutional inflows continue, and volatility compression suggests a strong breakout ahead. With supply constrained by ETF accumulation and long- term holders unshaken, the path of least resistance leans higher. Markets eye six-figure levels, and momentum into Q4 could accelerate gains beyond expectations if current trends persist.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.