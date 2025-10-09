Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained below the $123,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 58 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 30 percent. DeXe (DEXE) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 12 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.17 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.63 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $122,046.01, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.62 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,452.60, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.38 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 1.84 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2495 Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 2.66 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $118.93. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.83, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.71 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $227.39, marking a 24-hour jump of 3.56 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 9)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $172.52

24-hour gain: 29.73 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $2.78

24-hour gain: 19.92 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.5691

24-hour gain: 5.86 percent

Worldcoin (WLD)

Price: $1.24

24-hour gain: 5.02 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.0315

24-hour gain: 4.51 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 9)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

DeXe (DEXE)

Price: $11.11

24-hour loss: 11.88 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.279

24-hour loss: 6.56 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $5.16

24-hour loss: 6.34 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $4.01

24-hour loss: 5.63 percent

Aptos (APT)

Price: $5.06

24-hour loss: 5.12 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading above $122,300 as sentiment improves following a dovish tone in the FOMC minutes. Markets are now pricing in a 25bps rate cut in the upcoming Fed meeting, adding strength to the ongoing rally. On-chain data also shows that investors remain confident, with selling pressure still muted even after record gains. All eyes are now on Jerome Powell’s speech, which could offer clarity on the Fed’s stance. Any signal supporting further rate cuts could boost Bitcoin’s upward momentum. Major resistance for Bitcoin stands at $125,700. A move past this level could push BTC to new highs above $127,000.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin is trading in a tight range between ~$121K and $125K, as markets wait for clearer macro and flow signals. Weekly Bollinger Bands have narrowed to record levels, suggesting subdued movement for now. ETF inflows totaled $420.9M on October 7, reflecting steady institutional interest, though profit booking and a stronger dollar are keeping prices in check. Support is observed around $121K–$123K, while resistance remains near $125K.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market remains buoyant as Bitcoin consolidates around $122,000 following a strong rally, with sustained ETF inflows and rising institutional participation maintaining bullish momentum. Short-term sell-offs have caused minor price dips, which are healthy for market structure and provide strategic entry points for traders. Real liquidity continues to deepen as new buyers enter, with short-term holder supply surging by over 559,000 BTC, reflecting strong accumulation. Ethereum, trading above $4,400, is consolidating alongside Bitcoin.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is navigating a volatile phase following yesterday’s FOMC minutes, which hinted at potential policy easing if inflation continues cooling. This sparked cautious optimism, lifting BTC near $122K. Technically, the asset faces resistance around $125K–$128K, with support at $115K. A breakout above $130K could trigger a bullish leg, while a drop below $110K may shift sentiment bearish. The market is finely balanced, reacting sharply to macro cues. Traders are watching upcoming inflation data closely, as dovish signals could fuel further upside. For now, Bitcoin is range-bound, consolidating within a broader macro-influenced structure shaped by interest rate expectations.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin appears to be entering a period of healthy consolidation after its explosive rally, holding firm above previous highs. The market looks like a coiled spring, storing potential energy for the next breakout. As long as it sustains these levels, the broader view remains decisively bullish digestion before another leg higher.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.