Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCryptocurrency Price Today (October 9): Bitcoin Remains Below $123,000, Zcash Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 9): Bitcoin Remains Below $123,000, Zcash Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency price on October 9, quick take: The global market cap dipped to $4.17 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained below the $123,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 58 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 30 percent. DeXe (DEXE) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 12 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.17 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.63 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $122,046.01, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.62 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,452.60, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.38 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 1.84 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2495 Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 2.66 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $118.93. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.83, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.71 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $227.39, marking a 24-hour jump of 3.56 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 9)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $172.52
24-hour gain: 29.73 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $2.78
24-hour gain: 19.92 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.5691
24-hour gain: 5.86 percent

Worldcoin (WLD)

Price: $1.24
24-hour gain: 5.02 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.0315
24-hour gain: 4.51 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 9)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

DeXe (DEXE)

Price: $11.11
24-hour loss: 11.88 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.279
24-hour loss: 6.56 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $5.16
24-hour loss: 6.34 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $4.01
24-hour loss: 5.63 percent

Aptos (APT)

Price: $5.06
24-hour loss: 5.12 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading above $122,300 as sentiment improves following a dovish tone in the FOMC minutes. Markets are now pricing in a 25bps rate cut in the upcoming Fed meeting, adding strength to the ongoing rally. On-chain data also shows that investors remain confident, with selling pressure still muted even after record gains. All eyes are now on Jerome Powell’s speech, which could offer clarity on the Fed’s stance. Any signal supporting further rate cuts could boost Bitcoin’s upward momentum. Major resistance for Bitcoin stands at $125,700. A move past this level could push BTC to new highs above $127,000.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin is trading in a tight range between ~$121K and $125K, as markets wait for clearer macro and flow signals. Weekly Bollinger Bands have narrowed to record levels, suggesting subdued movement for now. ETF inflows totaled $420.9M on October 7, reflecting steady institutional interest, though profit booking and a stronger dollar are keeping prices in check. Support is observed around $121K–$123K, while resistance remains near $125K.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market remains buoyant as Bitcoin consolidates around $122,000 following a strong rally, with sustained ETF inflows and rising institutional participation maintaining bullish momentum. Short-term sell-offs have caused minor price dips, which are healthy for market structure and provide strategic entry points for traders. Real liquidity continues to deepen as new buyers enter, with short-term holder supply surging by over 559,000 BTC, reflecting strong accumulation. Ethereum, trading above $4,400, is consolidating alongside Bitcoin.” 

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is navigating a volatile phase following yesterday’s FOMC minutes, which hinted at potential policy easing if inflation continues cooling. This sparked cautious optimism, lifting BTC near $122K. Technically, the asset faces resistance around $125K–$128K, with support at $115K. A breakout above $130K could trigger a bullish leg, while a drop below $110K may shift sentiment bearish. The market is finely balanced, reacting sharply to macro cues. Traders are watching upcoming inflation data closely, as dovish signals could fuel further upside. For now, Bitcoin is range-bound, consolidating within a broader macro-influenced structure shaped by interest rate expectations.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin appears to be entering a period of healthy consolidation after its explosive rally, holding firm above previous highs. The market looks like a coiled spring, storing potential energy for the next breakout. As long as it sustains these levels, the broader view remains decisively bullish digestion before another leg higher.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
India
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
India
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
Cities
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After Child Deaths
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget